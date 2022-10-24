Read full article on original website
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Lena Jacqueline “Jackie” O’Dell Duncan
age 75 of Draper went Home to be with her Savior and her husband, on Wednesday October 26, 2022 at her home, only one day after what would have been their 56th Wedding Anniversary. She was surrounded by her family at the time of her death. Born October 18,...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Hazel Meredith Rigney
Meredith Rigney passed away October 21, 2022 at Lewis Gale Hospital in Pulaski ,VA at age 89. She was born October 12, 1933. Hazel retired from The Red Carpet Inn in Draper, VA where she worked for 32 years as the night auditor. She volunteered at the Wilderness Road Regional Museum, and was a member of The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Newbern Virginia. Hazel was an animal lover, and was concerned about local and historical environmental issues.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Richard Gene Hedge, Jr.
Uncle – Fred (Jackie) Wright. The family will be having private funeral services for Richard. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Clara Belle Quesenberry
Clara Belle Quesenberry, 87, of Pulaski, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilford Wisely Gallimore and Nannie Elizabeth Chinault. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Leon Quesenberry, and 10 siblings, along with numerous friends she made throughout her life.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
pcpatriot.com
Dublin Christmas Parade set for Dec. 17
Town of Dublin Christmas Parade will be Saturday, December 17th at 11:00 am. Any group, organization or business that would like to participate please call Deana Marshall at 674-4778.
thecarrollnews.com
Twin County Chamber presents awards
GALAX – The Twin County Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, October 6 at Crossroads Institute in Galax. For the past two years the meeting was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. The Chamber Board of Directors were excited to host the meeting this year...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Regional Commission to tour Millwald Theatre; grand opening set
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s on ‘Wythe’ the Show! The historic Millwald Theatre in Wytheville is set to reopen in December. The project has been years in the making, and it is almost complete. The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will tour the historic...
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
WSLS
Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
wfirnews.com
Big plans for old Valleydale site in Salem
(Salem News Release) The City of Salem is pleased to announce a major economic development project with Valleydale Catalyst, LLC and its principles Ed Walker and Joe Thompson. The proposed $50 million venture at the former Valleydale Meat Packing and Processing plant will eventually bring more than 300 upscale apartment units and a variety of resort style amenities to the property.
pcpatriot.com
Leaf collections in Pulaski begin Nov. 7
The Town of Pulaski Department of Public Works will begin leaf collection on Monday, November 7, 2022 and will continue throughout November and into the first week of December (as needed) weather permitting. Routinely leaf collection begins on the North side of town for two weeks. This will be from...
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll band hits winning note
The Carroll County Marching Band also placed second in the category of general effect and the Cavaliers finished second on the day out of 11 bands. Additionally, Carroll County won the People’s Choice Award. The Carroll County Marching Cavaliers perform Oct. 15 at the Glenvar Celtic Classic in Salem.
wfxrtv.com
Christiansburg family farm celebrates National Pumpkin Day
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (WFXR) — October 26 is National Pumpkin Day! The holiday is to celebrate one of the most beloved and versatile gourds on earth. Many think of pumpkins as vegetables, they’re actually fruits, and every part of the pumpkin is edible, including the skin, leaves, flowers, and stem.
woay.com
Mountaineer Food Bank hosting several food giveaways this week
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is hosting several food giveaways this week across West Virginia. The giveaways start at 11:00 am and end at 12:30 pm while supplies last. Today Mountaineer Food Bank will be in McDowell County in War at A New...
WHSV
Body found in Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake
UNION HALL, Va. (WDBJ) - A 42-year-old man was found dead in the Union Hall area of Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, October 22 in reference to a possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road. The caller said the man was intoxicated and fell off of a boat into the water, and they could not find where he went.
God’s Pit Crew feeds over a thousand families in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – God’s Pit Crew arrived at Martinsville Speedway on Tuesday afternoon, with enough food to feed 1,008 families. “We appreciate it more than we can say,” said one recipient, Zelma Flood. The food drive began at 3 p.m., and by 4:30 p.m., they were down to 400 boxes. “That’s our heart, to […]
WDBJ7.com
NASCAR driver Kyle Petty to host book signing in Martinsville for his new memoir
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASCAR driver Kyle Petty is going to be spending time in Martinsville after the Xfinity 500 race this weekend. Kyle Petty will hold a book signing for his new memoir Saturday at Roosky’s in Martinsville. The memoir is called Swerve or Die: My Life in...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County continues to expand developments in Tanglewood Mall area
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Carilion Clinic’s announcement of adding a new mental health clinic to Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County is continuing to look for development expansions in the area. The 419 Town Center Plan focuses on improving transportation and business development around the Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County has...
