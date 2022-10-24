Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Audit reveals high rate of estimated BWWB water bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A billing audit presented to the Birmingham Water Works Board on Thursday showed more than 100,000 bills were estimated in one two-month period. According to an analysis performed for former General Manager Mac Underwood's consulting firm, there were 135,000 estimated bills between December 2021 and January 2022.
ironcity.ink
Industry, lack of accountability permanently poison North Birmingham neighborhoods
To live in North Birmingham is to live surrounded by pollution. From her home in Harriman Park, Keisha Brown can see it hanging as a haze in the air. In Collegeville, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found it in the soil the very neighborhood was built on. On the waters of Five Mile Creek, Black Warrior Riverkeeper Nelson Brooke finds it seeping into the river from nearby industrial plants.
280living.com
Waste Management reps address commission
Two Waste Management representatives were in attendance at the Oct. 24 Shelby County Commission meeting to discuss issues that have taken place since the company took over garbage collection on Oct. 1. County Manager Chad Scroggins said the new contract was a hot topic at the previous commission meeting. After...
wvtm13.com
State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
wvtm13.com
Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvtm13.com
Remains found in Coosa River may be that of missing man last seen in 1983 in Gadsden area
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Remains found in the Coosa River in Gadsden back in January of this year are likely that of a man reported missing 39 years ago. According to a news release from Gadsden Police, a scuba diver found an old vehicle in the river and contacted the police department.
More than 20 forgotten graves discovered by firefighters battling Jefferson County woods fire
Crews battling a woods fire made a surprising discovery in western Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at 2:20 p.m. to reports of a blaze in the 4000 block of Council Avenue in Brighton. Brighton Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten, who also is the city’s police lieutenant, said not only...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
alreporter.com
Attorney: Most parole hearings have become a waste of time
Birmingham attorney Matthew A. Bailey compared going before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles to "Sisyphus at the boulder." There was a time when attorney Matthew Bailey believed, if he could put together a good packet illustrating his client would not be likely to reoffend, he had a good shot of them being granted parole.
wvtm13.com
It's Magic City Classic week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham invests big in improving early childhood literacy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham took a major step forward on Tuesday to invest in the proper development of young people. Birmingham Talks is an organization founded in 2019 to make sure young children are ready for kindergarten by increasing the amount of conversation between kids and their parents. A small digital device actually helps count the number of words a child hears each day.
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wvtm13.com
Arrive Alive simulator shows Thompson students the consequences of impaired driving
ALABASTER, Ala. — Arrive Alive is working with Thompson High School and Alabaster for Tomorrow bringing students an opportunity to experience the consequences of impaired and distracted driving. The Arrive Alive tour uses a simulator that allows students to drive while distracted, drunk or under the influence in a...
wvtm13.com
Small fire at Springville High School prompts evacuation
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Students and staff were evacuated at Springville High School, due to a small fire. The Springville Fire Department told WVTM 13 News the fire happened in a heating and air unit mounted on a wall in a stairwell. The fire caused smoke, prompting an evacuation at...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
Master P and Project Pat spread message of non-violence in Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After at least 115 homicides were reported by Birmingham Police in 2022, community groups are working to amplify the message “stop the violence.” Rappers Master P and Project Pat performed at Tuesday night’s Stop the Violence Summit to assist with the movement. The musicians were invited to attend the event at […]
Comments / 0