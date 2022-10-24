Read full article on original website
wgvunews.org
Fruitport Township casino not dead yet, as DOI asks Little River Band to re-submit application
A proposed casino in Fruitport Township may have found new life this week, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s refusal to sign off on the project earlier this year. According to the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has asked the tribe to re-submit their application to build a new casino in Fruitport Township.
