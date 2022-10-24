ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitport Township casino not dead yet, as DOI asks Little River Band to re-submit application

A proposed casino in Fruitport Township may have found new life this week, despite Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s refusal to sign off on the project earlier this year. According to the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has asked the tribe to re-submit their application to build a new casino in Fruitport Township.
Whitmer, Dixon feud over familiar issues in final gubernatorial debate

Differences between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on abortion, guns and schools were on display in their second and final debate before the November election — although the fierce rivals also found something nice to say about each other. It was about 45 minutes in...
