Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Bacon Nation features all things bacon

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas. Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP).
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas

Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas. Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP).
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M

As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wedensday, Oct. 26

Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP). Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested after deadly shooting. Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27

Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP). Las Vegas police: Suspect arrested after deadly shooting. Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said. Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Henderson DMV reports internet is working

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles is back online and fully functioning after an internet outage ended, according to a post on DMV’s twitter account around 10:35 a.m. “Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions today,”...
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes. Girl Scouts statue stolen in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021

New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween. Nevada State Police struggle to retain academy cadets. It is more dangerous than ever to drive on county roads and freeways, according to the union representing Nevada State Police (NSP).
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas

Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas. Animal foundation closures impacting animal control. Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn't know what to do with stray dogs as other shelters are full.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Intermountain Healthcare teams up with SafeNest to stop domestic violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger and Intermountain Healthcare’s Kerry Palakanis talk about the efforts they are making to put an end to the epidemic of domestic violence. Coaching Boys Into Men. Intermountain has been providing support for the “Coaching Boys Into Men” and “Athletes...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

