FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Tickets for Formula One race in Las Vegas go on sale starting next week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first round of ticket sales for the Las Vegas Grand Prix starts Tuesday, Formula One racing said. Phase 1 of ticket sales begins with a pre-sale for American Express Club cardholders at 10 a.m. and runs to Thursday, Nov. 3, according to f1lasvegaspg.com. Tickets...
Bacon Nation features all things bacon
Bacon Nation features all things bacon
Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas
Get spooked this Halloween with Fear Factory Las Vegas
Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing at estimated $700M
As far as Powerball jackpots go, it's a bit less than the record $1.586 billion split three ways in 2016. But Wednesday night's grand prize is an estimated $700 million, fifth largest in the history of the multistate lottery game. Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing at …. As...
Tedd's Forecast: Wedensday, Oct. 26
Tedd's Forecast: Wedensday, Oct. 26
Regent candidate Stephanie Goodman talks free speech, business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stephanie Goodman is running for university regent in district 13. The UNLV graduate and mother says she was born and raised in the area.
Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27
Jerry Brown's Forecast: Thursday, Oct. 27
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody
Las Vegas mother found dead, daughter in custody

Police: 12 calls in 2022 to home of woman accused …. A southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metropolitan Police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, they said.
Meet Nancy Brune, candidate for Las Vegas city council
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nancy Brune is in the running to represent ward six of the Las Vegas city council. That ward represents a northwest part of the Las Vegas valley. Brune says she’s a Harvard graduate who received a Ph.D. from Yale and has deep ties to the Guinn Center, a non-partisan data-driven policy center.
Henderson DMV reports internet is working
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Department of Motor Vehicles is back online and fully functioning after an internet outage ended, according to a post on DMV’s twitter account around 10:35 a.m. “Customers who had appointments earlier today should return to the office and complete their transactions today,”...
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo
Injured man prompts road closure along I-15 to Flamingo

A delay for drivers along the I-15 SB to Flamingo after police activity shut down several lanes.
Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021
Police release deadly shooting video from Halloween 2021

New video has been release in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last Halloween.
Semi-truck flips on U.S. 95 near Cold Creek, stopping southbound traffic to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A semi-truck flipped on the U.S. 95 southbound outside of Las Vegas just before 1:30 on Wednesday, drivers told 8 News Now. RTC Southern Nevada reported a crash in the area near Cold Creek Road at 1:27 p.m. Drivers also said that traffic was being...
‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death with shards of glass
A woman accused of killing her mother Wednesday morning in Las Vegas reportedly called police to confess before officers found her on a freeway covered in blood, documents the 8 News Now Investigators first obtained Thursday said. ‘I think I killed my mommy,’ Las Vegas woman accused …. A...
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
Staff member assaulted at Rancho High School in Las Vegas
Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas valley homeless encampment, no arrests
Police: Man found stabbed, dead in east Las Vegas valley homeless encampment, no arrests

Metro police are investigating a homicide in the east valley after a man was found stabbed behind a business, where he later died.
Carrie Cox, candidate for Henderson city council, talks law enforcement, education
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Carrie Cox is a candidate for Henderson city council and is a kindergarten teacher who says she is a strong backer of first responders. The non-partisan race comes to a head in the November election.
Intermountain Healthcare teams up with SafeNest to stop domestic violence
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. SafeNest CEO Liz Ortenburger and Intermountain Healthcare’s Kerry Palakanis talk about the efforts they are making to put an end to the epidemic of domestic violence. Coaching Boys Into Men. Intermountain has been providing support for the “Coaching Boys Into Men” and “Athletes...
Man accused of stealing Lombardo’s stepdaughter’s car during crime spree pleads not guilty
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car from Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s driveway during a crime spree has pleaded not guilty. Jacob Sauls, 26, was indicted on 11 felony counts after he allegedly went on a crime spree in August, according to police. The charges include:
