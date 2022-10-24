ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade

The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear. On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Jets trade for Jaguars RB James Robinson

The New York Jets moved quickly after losing star rookie running back Breece Hall for the season, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in a trade Monday, per multiple outlets. The Jets gave up a 2023 conditional sixth-round draft pick that could move up to a fifth-round pick if...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Magic Johnson says Lakers' Russell Westbrook must 'take accountability' for his poor play to start the season

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has called on Russell Westbrook to "take accountability" for his poor play to start the season. In a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Johnson shared his thoughts on the Westbrook situation, which reached another low point on Sunday in the team's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Lakers drop to 0-4, LeBron's worst start since rookie year

The Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start continued Wednesday as the club fell to 0-4 on the season with a 110-99 to the Denver Nuggets. This marks the first time a LeBron James-led team has failed to win at least one of its first four games since his rookie campaign in 2003-04. The Lakers last started 0-4 in 2015-16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Jets lose RB Breece Hall, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker for season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- In the span of seven offensive plays Sunday, the New York Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker -- two of their top players -- to season-ending injuries. An MRI confirmed an ACL tear and a meniscus injury for Hall, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy