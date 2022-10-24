Read full article on original website
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
Oceaneering International (OII) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A quarter...
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
Simulations Plus (SLP) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
Simulations Plus (SLP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
What's in Store for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in Q3 Earnings?
Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter earnings has been revised downward by 9.7% in the past 90 days. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 8.5%.
FMC Corp (FMC) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FMC Corporation FMC will release third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 1. The company’s performance is likely to have gained from higher demand, pricing and new products. However, higher raw material costs and unfavorable currency translation are likely to have affected its results. The company beat...
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
Fortune Brands (FBHS) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lowers '22 Outlook
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS reported third-quarter 2022 earnings before charges/gains of $1.79 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 by 5.3%. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line increased 20.1%. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands’ net sales were $2,053.7 million, increasing 3.4% from...
VSE (VSEC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
VSE (VSEC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.76 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.14%. A quarter ago,...
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A quarter...
Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Had a Wacky Wednesday
Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock experienced a few bumps and pops on Hump Day, at one point rising 4% over its closing price Tuesday before settling to a nearly 5% loss. That's down to the usual volatility of cryptocurrency-related assets, but it was also due to an influential investment bank's latest take on the specialty lender's stock.
Credit Suisse Stock Dips On Q3 Loss, Q4 Loss Warning; To Raise CHF 4 Bln
(RTTNews) - Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG were losing around 14 percent in the morning trading in Switzerland as well as 11 percent in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the Swiss banking major reported Thursday a hefty loss in its third quarter, compared to prior year's profit, mainly hurt by weaker performance for Investment Bank. The company also projects a net loss for the Group in the fourth quarter.
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
Impinj (PI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Impinj (PI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 88.89%. A quarter ago,...
