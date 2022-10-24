Read full article on original website
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference
Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
The Rock Nominated For Several People's Choice Awards, WWE Releases Halloween NFTs | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson and his projects: Young Rock and Black Adam were nominated for several People's Choice Awards:. Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam. Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam...
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?
Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
Kazuchika Okada Was Hoping To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
AEW and NJPW came together for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a crossover event featuring talent from both promotions. Kazuchika Okada was in one of the headlining bouts as he challenged Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way bout that also featured Adam Cole and Hangman Page.
Jon Moxley: Renee Paquette Being In AEW Felt Like A Formality
On October 12, Tony Khan announced that Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Paquette would make her television debut for the coming just hours later on AEW Dynamite, starting off the show by welcoming the Canadian crowd to Dynamite and interviewing Christian Cage. Speaking to Tony Pike...
More BRAWL OUT Fallout | AEW Dynamite 10/26/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for October 26 after SRS has been gone for two weeks!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors
Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
Jim Ross Explains How Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin
Jim Ross knows Jon Moxley and Steve Austin very well as he's watched the rise of both men in AEW and WWE respectively. Ross was watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from his home and he noticed similarities in Moxley's offense to Austin's offense. When he pointed out the similarity on Twitter, some fans criticized him, but Ross defended his point on Grilling JR.
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
Sami Zayn On The Bloodline: Fingers Crossed We Do This Forever
Sami Zayn has become an integral part of WWE television as an Honorary Uce and aligned with the Bloodline. Zayn has been dubbed one of, if not the, most entertaining performers in wrestling by fans and his peers thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa. The story has taken different turns since Zayn first got involved with the group following WrestleMania 38 and Zayn hopes to be Bloodline forever.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Demo Rating See Increases Following Return To Normal Time Slot On 10/26/22
Viewership numbers for the October 26 episode of AEW Dynamite are in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 997,000 viewers. This number is up 33% from last week's episode which drew 752,000 viewers. Last week, Dynamite was preempted, airing on Tuesday, October 18. The show posted a...
Final Two Competitors Advance To The Quarterfinals In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are set. At the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event, Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. Yano, with help from The Great Muta, picked up a victory over The Great-O-Khan while Narita pinned Ishii with a capture belly-to-belly suplex.
