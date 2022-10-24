ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite

MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4

Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jay White Comments On Fans Being 'Taken Aback' By AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Press Conference

Jay White knows how to make headlines. AEW and NJPW regularly hold press conferences after their events giving talent a platform to speak after their matches. White, the reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, has made headlines for his comments during his NJPW press conferences where he's previously commented on contract status, Bullet Club, other promotions, and more.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases

During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Arn Anderson On Scissoring: If Billy Gunn Decides That It’s A Cool Thing, Who Am I To Argue?

Arn Anderson has no room to argue about one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. The Acclaimed have taken weekly AEW programming by storm in recent weeks, as the duo, alongside 'Daddy Ass' Billy Gunn, have become massive crowd favorites. After losing to Swerve In Our Glory at the All Out pay-per-view in their first chance at the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens went on to get a rematch for the Tag Team Titles at Dynamite: Grand Slam. In that match, Gunn assisted The Acclaimed in their victory.
Jon Moxley: Renee Paquette Being In AEW Felt Like A Formality

On October 12, Tony Khan announced that Renee Paquette has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Paquette would make her television debut for the coming just hours later on AEW Dynamite, starting off the show by welcoming the Canadian crowd to Dynamite and interviewing Christian Cage. Speaking to Tony Pike...
Molly Belle: MJF: Prodigy of the Poors

Fellow poors, lend me your ears. Or is it your eyes? No matter. Lend me your attention. Yes, that will do. Alas, our eyes are now fixed on the Prudential Center in the borough of Jersey new. The long and winding road which will lead us to this impending duel of the ages will no doubt be arduous. Even still, we can only hope for the destination to be worthwhile. As long as we avoid the stinking cesspits along our way, we should arrive as fair and as well as the day we departed.
Jim Ross Explains How Jon Moxley Reminds Him Of Steve Austin

Jim Ross knows Jon Moxley and Steve Austin very well as he's watched the rise of both men in AEW and WWE respectively. Ross was watching Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from his home and he noticed similarities in Moxley's offense to Austin's offense. When he pointed out the similarity on Twitter, some fans criticized him, but Ross defended his point on Grilling JR.
Sami Zayn On The Bloodline: Fingers Crossed We Do This Forever

Sami Zayn has become an integral part of WWE television as an Honorary Uce and aligned with the Bloodline. Zayn has been dubbed one of, if not the, most entertaining performers in wrestling by fans and his peers thanks to his work alongside Roman Reigns, the Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa. The story has taken different turns since Zayn first got involved with the group following WrestleMania 38 and Zayn hopes to be Bloodline forever.
