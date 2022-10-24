Panthers Announce Official Starting Quarterback Decision On Monday

© Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers appear to be moving on from both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and it has nothing to do with either's health.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has announced that PJ Walker will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward.

Walker completed 72.7 percent of his throws for 177 yards and two touchdowns in a big upset win over the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay over the weekend.

The Panthers feel Walker has earned the right to start moving forward.

" #Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks tells reporters that QB P.J. Walker will start Sunday even if the others are healthy. He has earned it," said Ian Rapoport.

This is not the outcome the Panthers were expecting out of the quarterback position this season.

Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from the Browns with the idea that if he played well this year the team would re-sign him this coming off-season.

However, Mayfield's rough start coupled with an injury has opened the door for Walker and he's taken advantage.