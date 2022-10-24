ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

If You Own a Cat, This is The Perfect Cat Litter Hack For you

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQKGo_0iktz7rZ00

This is genius!

At this point, I believe that thanks to TikTok many DIYers discovered that IKEA furniture is pretty versatile and sturdy, despite what opponents say. Therefore, it can be transformed into anything you could imagine, such as this checkered IKEA bench. What if I tell you that you can even turn an IKEA cabinet into a hidden litter box?

This will probably only interest you if you're a cat owner, such as Valentina ( @valenvallde ) who wowed the team of @apartmenttherapy with her litter box hack, as they share in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is such a great idea! Nobody wants to see a litter box, not to mention smell it. That way it is out of sight - out of mind sort of thing. This works especially well if you live in a small studio apartment and have a tiny bathroom.

The cabinet used for this project is the IKEA PS cabinet in white . All Valentina did was remove the inside shelf, and cut out a hole on the side to attach a cat door. This helps to keep the cat's business inside, as well as any odors or messes many litter boxes are known for failing to prevent from happening.

However, TikTok had split opinions on this hack, as users took to the comments section by saying that their cat wouldn't find their way to the litter box, and others said it's a bad idea to keep a litter box in closed areas. One TikToker wondered why Valentina keeps her litter box in her living room.

I personally think this is genius but to each their own. I am also sure cats are smart enough to find their litter box regardless of location.

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish

We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how old your cat is in human years

We all like to compare our pets to humans, so it’s only natural that we wonder how old they’d be if they looked like us. Luckily, it's pretty easy to find it out. Your cat starts their life as a kitten and stays one until they are 6 months old. This is when your fluffy grows rapidly and is usually not quite sexually mature.
pawesome.net

Golden Retriever Very Upset After Owner Pets Other Dog

Golden Retrievers are amiable and pleasant dogs, not known for bad behavior. Golden Retrievers can form a strong bond with their owners, which may result in jealousy if the owner interacts with other dogs. Dogs with strong attachments to their owner do not like their owner petting or playing with other dogs.
BGR.com

Science-backed trick to get better sleep is said to work for nearly everyone

Getting enough sleep is a struggle for many, and even more of us struggle to get quality sleep despite sleeping long hours each night. If you’ve been having trouble sleeping well, then this science-backed sleep trick could help you say goodbye to sleepless nights and hello to a more rested experience each and every day.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
323
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy