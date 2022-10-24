Read full article on original website
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?
Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
KTBS
Joyce Sims dies at 63
The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family
Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
PWMania
Stephanie McMahon Shares Funny Photo, Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul “Triple H” Levesque
It’s how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together. The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary. Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Responds to Rumors That He Had Backstage Heat With The Rock in WWE
During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Shawn Michaels addressed the internet rumors that he and The Rock never had a match together in WWE because he had backstage heat with The Rock. The following is what Michaels said:. “I’ve never worked with him. I work with — you...
nodq.com
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”
Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing
The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation
Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
