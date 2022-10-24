The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."

2 DAYS AGO