ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 1

Related
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
wrestletalk.com

Popular WWE Star Being Written Off TV?

Despite having made a relatively recent jump to WWE NXT, has a former WWE UK star been written off of television?. The main event of tonight’s (October 25) NXT saw JD McDonagh taking on Ilja Dragunov as two-thirds of the Halloween Havoc main event did battle yet again!. After...
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
The Spun

The Sports World Is Praying For Michael Phelps' Family

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps suffered a personal tragedy today, revealing that his father has passed away. Phelps took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that his father Michael Fred Phelps had passed away. Fred Phelps was a retired Maryland State Trooper who played football in high school and college, and even tried out for the NFL at one point.
MARYLAND STATE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
FLORIDA STATE
nodq.com

The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown

As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
FLORIDA STATE
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva responds to criticism from “young man” KSI: “You and Jake are such an inspiration to the youth. Build together”

Anderson Silva has hit back at KSI for spreading rumours regarding his recent comments about being knocked out in sparring. This Saturday night in Arizona, Anderson Silva will collide with Jake Paul in one of the most bizarre crossover boxing matches of all time. Despite being 47, Silva is widely considered to be the favourite, with Paul taking on the toughest test of his career thus far.
ARIZONA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Discusses Emotional Call With Kevin Nash After Tristen's Passing

The wrestling world was rocked recently when it was revealed that Kevin Nash's son, Tristen, had passed away at 26 years old. Sadly, Ric Flair is another WWE Hall of Famer who has experience with losing a child, and during the latest "To Be The Man" podcast, the Nature Boy revealed that he has spoken with Nash and told him, "You're never going to get over it, you just have to figure out how to deal with it."
wrestlinginc.com

Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason

Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
tjrwrestling.net

Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation

Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy