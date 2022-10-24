ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff
 3 days ago

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers.

Stoops reflected on the bye week, getting ready for Tennessee's offense, what UK's defense has to do to stay in the game and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update : Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update : Still No Jacquez Jones

