Englewood, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has confirmed the state is currently investigating a Colorado Springs daycare facility after an incident involving a three-year-old preschooler and bleach.  The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) confirmed with 13 Investigates that they are investigating multiple potential licensing violations after an incident occurred at the Kid City The post State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’

It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fort Carson announces gate closures and changes

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is implementing changes to multiple gates around the mountain post. These changes were announced by Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief, Media Relations Installation Management Command in a press release. Gill states, “In an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements, Fort Carson will […]
FORT CARSON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots

Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes

Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
Aspen Times

Operators: Pass Prop 124 for the sake of local liquor stores and Colorado craft beverage makers

As a ski-town liquor-store owner and a Colorado craft-beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But, our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 (Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations) at the polls this November.
COLORADO STATE

