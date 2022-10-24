Read full article on original website
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Parker eliminates license fee to support local businessesNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Best Halloween events in Denver this weekendInna DinkinsDenver, CO
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has confirmed the state is currently investigating a Colorado Springs daycare facility after an incident involving a three-year-old preschooler and bleach. The Colorado Department of Early Childhood (CDEC) confirmed with 13 Investigates that they are investigating multiple potential licensing violations after an incident occurred at the Kid City The post State investigating Colorado Springs daycare following incident involving bleach appeared first on KRDO.
A million pounds of trash cleaned from Colorado Springs homeless camps this year
Clean-up crews in Colorado Springs have collected more that a million pounds of trash and debris this year caused by homeless camps.
Colorado city dubbed a 'top spot to raise a family' in nationwide analysis
When it comes to picking a spot to raise a family, factors like school ratings, public safety, recreation opportunities, and socio-economic aspects tend to be very important. According to Storage Cafe, there's a city in Colorado that parents should consider when picking a new place to live. In a data...
EDITORIAL: A very costly ‘Colorado Option’
It was only a matter of time before the state government’s intervention in Colorado’s health insurance market would fall short of its goal of lowering premiums. Far short, as it turned out. On Tuesday, as The Gazette reported, the state released startling figures showing Colorado’s insurance premiums in...
Fort Carson announces gate closures and changes
(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson is implementing changes to multiple gates around the mountain post. These changes were announced by Brandy Gill, Garrison Public Affairs Chief, Media Relations Installation Management Command in a press release. Gill states, “In an effort to better balance current installation access point usage and manning requirements, Fort Carson will […]
10 top rated soup recipes for cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Coloradans to vote on providing free healthy meals for all students
(Castle Rock, CO) In a few weeks, Colorado voters will decide whether to provide free meals for all K-12 public school students by increasing state taxes for individuals earning a federally adjusted gross income of $300,000 or more.
Three Colorado cities dubbed top 'canna-cation' spots
Ten years after Colorado voted to legalize marijuana, cannabis remains popular among the state's tourists. While Colorado was once one of the only places in the country where marijuana could be purchased legally by members of the public, that's changed quite a bit in recent years, with recreational weed now sold in 19 states, plus DC and Guam. That being said, with the plant not being legal everywhere, some people will opt to travel to partake.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
9News
Cloud seeding expanding to Boulder County
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Cloud seeding may be gaining momentum in Colorado as the water crisis in the western United States continues to deepen. A new operation is getting set up along the St. Vrain headwaters west of Longmont, and it's scheduled to begin this winter. Humans can’t create...
Cable TV provider who donated $40,000 to Colorado AG was treated differently in probes
Dozens of people with ties to Dish Network ponied up nearly $40,000 in campaign contributions to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser — many of them giving for the first time — just before, during and after the company was the focus of a deceptive trade practices inquiry that began in 2021, campaign records show. And although two other of the state’s largest cable providers, DirecTV and Comcast, were already the targets of similar investigations since 2019, only Dish came out unscathed. All three companies eventually...
Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is In The Heart Of Greeley
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Aspen Times
Operators: Pass Prop 124 for the sake of local liquor stores and Colorado craft beverage makers
As a ski-town liquor-store owner and a Colorado craft-beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But, our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 (Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations) at the polls this November.
