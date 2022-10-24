ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

How to Watch: UNC vs. Pittsburgh

After rattling off three impressive wins over Virginia Tech, Miami and Duke, No. 21 North Carolina heads into its matchup with Pittsburgh this Saturday with a 1.5-game lead in the ACC Coastal standings. The Tar Heels, who are three-point favorites under the lights in Keenan Stadium, will be looking to exceed their total from a season ago and clinch their third winning season in four years under Mack Brown 2.0.
Neal Brown previews all three sides of the ball for TCU

West Virginia will take on No. 7 TCU on Saturday afternoon as the Horned Frogs come to Morgantown for a noon kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium. As he does every week, WVU Head Coach Neal Brown took a few moments at the beginning of his weekly press conference to give a quick rundown of all three sides of the ball for the upcoming opponent. Check out the video above to see what he had to say about TCU.
What did Bob Huggins think of the super secret scrimmage performance?

West Virginia's men's basketball team took part in their annual 'secret' scrimmage last week, playing against the University of Dayton. By all reports - meaning Mike's report - the Mountaineers won the game. On Thursday afternoon, Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked for his take on the game, and he was pretty blunt about his team's performance. Check out what he had to say in the video above.
By the numbers: WVU vs. TCU

A week after playing a team he hasn't beaten and extending that streak with a one-side loss on the road to Texas Tech, West Virginia coach Neal Brown is at home Saturday to play No. 7 TCU, a team he has not lost to. The Mountaineers are a 7.5-point underdog and haven't played host to a higher-ranked team since beating No. 6 Baylor in 2016.
BREAKING: WVU picks up new quarterback commit

West Virginia has picked up a new quarterback commitment for the Class of 2023, adding Charlotte (NC) Catholic signal caller Sean Boyle just moments ago. Boyle, who originally committed to Charlotte, began picking up Power Five offers after a strong start to his senior season. Rutgers first jumped into the mix, then West Virginia. The Mountaineers made the move just last week, prompting Boyle to decommit from the 49ers a couple days later.
Neal Brown announces even more starters are out for WVU Football

West Virginia Football has been battling the injury bug all season long, beginning with their Preseason All-Big 12 cornerback, Charles Woods, going down twelve snaps into the season opener. It's gone downhill since then, with various other key players missing time due to injuries - and things got even worse in the loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Several Mountaineers - including multiple starters - will miss at least this week's game, if not longer, according to Head Coach Neal Brown.
