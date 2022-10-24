Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Nebraska's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Nebraska football is making quite the second-half comeback this season under interim coach Mickey Joseph. For him to lose the interim tag, however, a bowl game must be in the Huskers’ future. Is it?. ESPN’s FPI projects the chances of Nebraska reaching a bowl game at a very unfavorable...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
KSNB Local4
Huskers discuss bye week and Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Mickey Joseph and members of the Nebraska Football Team met with the media on Tuesday to discuss their upcoming game about Illinois. The Huskers will be without Henrich for the season as Nebraska looks to slow down a red-hot Illinois team that enters the week ranked 17th in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph's first Husker game ball immortalized in brilliant painting
Mickey Joseph got his first game ball after the win over Indiana in Week 4. Local licensed artist Ashley Spitsnogle decided to immortalize that moment with a painting. Spitsnogle posted a video on her Instagram of her bringing the painting to life. The entire Joseph family got to see her...
klkntv.com
Oops: Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph comments on unsigned recruit
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach on Tuesday when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers. Wide receiver Malachi Coleman of Lincoln...
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson voices support for Nebraska keeping Mickey Joseph
The search for the new head coach at Nebraska is full steam ahead, but current QB Casey Thompson would love it if interim head coach Mickey Joseph could stick around. Thompson went on at length about how much he liked Joseph and his demeanor in a press conference on Tuesday.
Huskers offer 2026 quarterback Dayton Raiola
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph spent time at Chandler (Ariz.) High School on Friday during the bye week. Chandler of course is the high school of quarterback Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. Joseph and the Huskers made a number of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Three principals in Nebraska and Iowa honored by Lozier Foundation
The list includes Janine Crain from Edison Elementary in Council Bluffs, Ron Oltman of Bellevue's Birchcrest Elementary and Melitta Wilson at Minne Lusa in OPS.
iheart.com
Ponca Tribe of Nebraska to break ground on Prairie Flower Casino expansion
(Carter Lake, IA) -- The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is expanding their Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake. The tribe will break ground on a 60,000 square foot expansion of the Prairie Flower Casino on Monday. The groundbreaking will take place on the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Ponca Restoration Act, which restored the federal government’s formal recognition of the Ponca Tribe if Nebraska, and four years after Prairie Flower Casino officially opened, on November 1, 2018.
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
iheart.com
Tuesday marks 25 years since devastating October snowstorm
(Omaha, NE) -- Tuesday marks 25 years since the devastating October snowstorm in Nebraska, that caused millions in damage and left many in the dark for days. The storm rolled in on Saturday, October 25th, 1997, bringing heavy rain to the area. Before long the rain frozen to power lines and trees, many still having all of their leaves, and were then weighed down by heavy snow and ice. By the time the storm moved out of the Omaha area the next day, roughly 10 inches snow had fallen, 300-thousand in the region were without power and $50 million dollars in damage had been done. Other parts of Nebraska got even more snow, with some areas seeing nearly two feet.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
klkntv.com
Eight largest jackpot in Powerball history
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Feeling lucky?. Powerball’s jackpot is now up to 610 Million dollars. It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history. The Powerball jackpot crossed the 600 Million dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night. The 610 million...
KSNB Local4
Central Nebraska meat thefts part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts across Nebraska and five other states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Lancaster County on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
