ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Lynda Carter, George Takei, & More Celeb Friends of Leslie Jordan Mourn His Death: ‘We Are Heartbroken’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYKu1_0iktw91K00
Image Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

Leslie Jordan passed away on Oct. 24 at the age of 67 after crashing his car into the side of a building in Hollywood after apparently suffering a medical emergency. While the details surrounding the death of the Will & Grace star were few, the number of people shocked by the sudden loss of this comedic titan was many. Following the news of his death, many of Leslie’s fellow A-listers flocked online to publicly mourn and grieve. Some, like George Takei, remembered Leslie for his “mirth” and joy; others like Lynda Carter thanked him for “keeping us all laughing” during the recent pandemic years. Most knew him as a joy both in front and away from the cameras.

“My heart is broken,” wrote Sean Hayes, the first of the Will & Grace cast to memorialize Leslie. “[He] was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with, Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him.” As the world adjusts to the sudden shock of Leslie’s passing, see the tributes from celebrities below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KbM5E_0iktw91K00
Leslie Jordan (Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock)

Viola Davis

“Oh no!!! Leslie!! I have nothing but the fondest memories of you while filming The Help,” tweeted Viola Davis following the news of her costar’s passing. “I’d never been in the presence of anyone who loved life and people as much as you. Your heart was as big as your humor. You lived. You took up space. You were present. Rest well!”

Ellen DeGeneres

“I just heard about Leslie Jordan,” tweeted Ellen Degeneres. “This is unbelievably tragic. He was such a light. Sending love to his family and friends.”

George Takei

George Takei was one of the first major stars to mourn Leslie Jordan. “I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film,” tweeted the Star Trek alum and Leslie’s fellow LGBTQ+ icon. “The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.”

Lynda Carter

Though Leslie’s IMDB is full of star-making credits – from Will & Grace to The Help to Call Me Kat to American Horror Story (and even a role in Jason Goes TO Hell: The Final Friday) – some may have come to Leslie from his series of videos that he posted throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns. Dubbed “the Ideal quarantine companion” by The New Yorker, helping people to make it through the uncertainty of those first few months.

“Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos,” tweeted Lyndia Carter following news of his death. “What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul.”

Loni Love

“The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co-hosted The Talk,” tweeted Loni Love, who shared two photos of her alongside her friend and former co-host. ”Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you.

Billy Eichner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

The official account of RuPaul’s Drag Race tweeted a photo of the time that Leslie Jordan was on the show, along with a touching message. “Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all.”

Patrick Starr

Following the news of Leslie’s death, makeup artist and YouTuber Patrick Starr tweeted, “Rest in paradise to an icon and national treasure, Leslie Jordan.” While sharing a video of Leslie, Patrick added, “Rest in peace to an incredible legend that will live on forever, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and unforgettable memories you gave us

Marle Matlin

“I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing,” tweeted Marlee Matlin. “He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie.”

Cardi B

Rapper Cardi B was also deeply saddened by the news of Leslie’s passing. She quoted Pop Crave’s tweet about the news and simply wrote three sad face emojis with the words, “I love him”. While her response was short, the heartbreak behind her words could be felt.

Representatives From Leslie’s Team

Representatives for Leslie tell HollywoodLife their sentiment on the late star’s tragic passing. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’s most difficult times,” they said in the statement. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

This post is updating…

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

'Call Me Kat' Paused Indefinitely in Wake of Leslie Jordan's Death

The death of beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sent shockwaves through Hollywood. Now, it's been reported that his current series, Call Me Kat, is pausing production indefinitely. TV Line reports that it has learned the show's producers plan to halt any more work on the show for an undetermined amount of time. Notably, the sitcom is in its third season at FOX. Jordan portrayed the lovable head baker Phil from Season 1 until his untimely death.
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

The Forgotten Son Of Michael Jackson, Prince Jackson

Micheal Jackson was celebrated around the globe as the best dancer and singer of his time. His death shocked people across borders. It was unexpected and untimely. But deep down, Micheal was struggling with himself. As his legacy continues to live still, His son, Prince Jackson, struggles to build an identity of his own.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
252K+
Followers
23K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy