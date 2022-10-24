ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO

House Dem campaign arm jumps in with $600k buy to help save its own chief

By Sarah Ferris, Ally Mutnick
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLHpN_0iktw04n00

House Democrats’ campaign arm is spending big to defend its chief, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, from mounting GOP threats.

The Maloney-run Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee will spend just over $600,000 on air cover for him starting Tuesday as he battles challenger Michael Lawler in a more-competitive-than-expected race. That money is on top of $110,000 in support on TV from another outside group, Our Hudson, which formed earlier this year to aid Maloney in his August primary and jumped back in amid escalating Republican attacks.

The New York Democrat has said he would remove himself from any DCCC decisions regarding his race in a newly redrawn Hudson Valley seat. While the campaign chief initially downplayed the necessity of outside help, multiple Democrats said his tone has shifted in the last week after the House Republicans’ main super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, dumped millions of dollars more on the airwaves.

That GOP super PAC has now spent over $4 million on TV against Maloney, and the GOP campaign arm has spent over $480,000, according to data from AdImpact, a media tracking firm. In total, Republicans are spending some $5.6 million on-air in the district. Democrats were only spending $2.3 million before this new investment, and multiple party officials said they expect more help to arrive.

“Since day one, Chairman Maloney has been working tirelessly as a player-coach — He’s built a campaign and we’ve built an operation at the DCCC that can support that reality,” said Chris Taylor, a DCCC spokesman. “As we have with every decision this cycle, we are making investments that ensure Democrats hold our House Majority.”

The DCCC is running a hybrid ad for Maloney, meaning that it splits the cost with his campaign but must devote some of the spots to messaging against national Republicans. Running a hybrid ad allows the party to purchase air time at the lower rate candidates get instead of the more expensive rates offered to outside groups.

The 30-second ad slams Republican state legislator Lawler as a MAGA extremist and uses footage of Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and the GOP leaders of the House and Senate. CBS first reported the DCCC’s spending move.

Many in the party feel they have no choice but to protect Maloney, whose loss as chair of the DCCC would be a massive embarrassment for the party. But it’s also a painful development for a Democratic caucus dealing with relatively limited resources in a midterm environment that has favored the GOP from the start.

With other at-risk Democrats sensitive to the party’s money woes, DCCC officials worked to stave off any potential anxiety from other incumbents in advance of announcing the pro-Maloney buy. The group’s executive director personally informed vulnerable Democratic members beforehand, according to multiple people familiar with the conversations.

Maloney allies say they are confident they can hold the seat, as long as they are able to compete with the GOP on the airwaves in the remaining weeks. His recently redrawn district is no lock, though, with voters choosing President Joe Biden over Donald Trump by about 10 points two years ago — the precise kind of seat that Democrats say they’ll need to fight to protect.

Comments / 5

Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Young Democrats ready their plans for a post-Pelosi shake-up

House Democrats have unified as they fight to retain their fragile majority in next month’s midterms. But if they lose, as many election prognosticators predict they will, that unity will likely be short-lived. A Democratic defeat at the polls is expected to prompt rank-and-file members to push aggressively to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother gets arrested at gunpoint for having an abortion in Democrat attack ad: Eric Swalwell sparks GOP fury with video showing cops at family home - and says 'this is what MAGA Republicans want'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell drew fire from Republicans after he released a new ad claiming the GOP wants women to get arrested for having abortions. The ad opens with a family sitting around the dinner table and a knock at the door. Two cops stand outside claiming to have a warrant for the mother's arrest for 'unlawful termination of a pregnancy.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Another Dem picks up significant GOP support in key statewide race

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has long been a conservative Republican, but when he refused to endorse anti-election lawsuits after Election Day 2020, the right turned on him with a vengeance. Former Rep. Raúl Labrador launched a comeback bid — four years after running a failed gubernatorial campaign — and took on Wasden in a GOP primary.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Newsweek

Kyrsten Sinema to 'Switch Parties' After 2024 Election, Bannon Predicts

Steve Bannon, the ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday that Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, will change her political affiliation following the 2024 election. Bannon's comments came after Sinema attended an event with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell earlier this week during which she praised the...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake condemned for claiming MLK would be ‘America first Republican’ today

Republican candidate Kari Lake accuses Democrats of election denial. Former reporter Kari Lake has wandered into another controversy as she runs for governor of Arizona. The Republican candidate is now facing heat online after her latest outrageous suggestion — that Dr Martin Luther King Jr would be a so-called “America First Republican”, or a Maga acolyte, were he alive today.
ARIZONA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
272K+
Followers
16K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy