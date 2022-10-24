They say we only hunted and gathered then, for around 420,000 years, now? In the words of Grahm Hancock: "Stuff just keeps getting older."
So an ancient people who may be a common ancestor of Neanderthal and modern humans. Lived in caves with evidence of a much earlier existence based on the bones associated with them of long extinct species of animals and methods of tool making. It is adding to the understanding and knowledge of evolution and adaptation of environmental changes and survival of species. Better dating methods and more research gives much more accurate information.
The out of Africa theory sucks. We left and came back in waves, not a straight exodus. If you went on a long journey, you would come back and visit your peoples. You might stay and try to get some trim then take her with you.
