Sean Hayes Remembers ‘Will & Grace’ Co-Star Leslie Jordan In First Tribute From Cast

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection

Leslie Jordan is being honored by his TV family from Will & Grace following his tragic death at the age of 67. After news broke that Leslie died in a car accident on Monday, October 24, Sean Hayes was the first person of Leslie’s co-stars from the iconic NBC sitcom to mourn his passing with a heartfelt social media tribute. Leslie starred in Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, who was often the thorn in Karen Walker’s (played by Megan Mullally) side when their antics with one another were part of making the show such a continued success. He won an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at the 58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2006.

Now, the Will & Grace cast is remembering their special bonds with Leslie as they, along with the rest of the world, mourn the loss of the beloved actor and comedian.

Leslie Jordan in ‘Will & Grace’ (Photo: Chris Haston / NBC / Everett Collection)

Sean Hayes

Sean Hayes, who played Jack MacFarland on Will & Grace, was the first cast member to react to Leslie’s death. Sean shared a throwback photo of the duo together to Instagram alongside a heartfelt message about Leslie’s passing. “My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Sean wrote. “Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. Leslie, you will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️.”

