Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Boy is hospitalized with double pneumonia due to mold found in his house

A Iowa boy, 11-year-old Matthew has a long recovery ahead of him due to double pneumonia with large pleural effusions (fluid around lungs) and double lung collapse and he needed to be intubated. It was caused by a type of fungus that grew in his house that the family of 7 rents. Matthew a sweet 11 year old boy that has went through absolute chaos his entire life practically in and out of the hospital since age 3, because of a genetic disorder. He LOVES police officers and paw patrol especially the character Chase because Chase is the police pup. Things have been severe in his life several times but nothing like this.
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?

Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have

We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science

'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained

There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
Delivering Hyper-Personalization in Healthcare, ft. Dr. Daniel Derman, Chief Innovation Executive

Delivering Hyper-Personalization in Healthcare, ft. Dr. Daniel Derman, Chief Innovation Executive. Healthcare companies are becoming more data-driven than ever. With that comes the ability to offer a more personalized care journey for consumers. To deliver on that promise, combining perspectives of both the consumer and the health system are key to reshaping every step of the journey.
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 03: Julia Votto, Casey Cheng

Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 03: Julia Votto, Casey Cheng. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Julia Votto and Casey Cheng. Julia is a student in the Integrated Product Design Program at the University of Pennsylvania and Casey, a recent graduate from Penn Nursing’s BSN program. Julia and Casey were part of a recent collaboration between Penn’s Nursing and Design Schools, where they participated in a workflow-improvement project at Penn Medicine’s ED Pavilion using the human-centered design and design thinking skills learned in their respective programs.
What Stress Can Do to the Body, and Tips on How You Can Relax

Stress is an awful thing, and it can do a lot of harm to someone’s body and mind, especially over the longer term. You will find that those who have very stressful lives or are put under a lot of stress very suddenly for a concentrated period of time often face health issues when they are older. You will need to learn how to relax in this world of fast living, high demand, and intense working.

