Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
getnews.info
Boy is hospitalized with double pneumonia due to mold found in his house
A Iowa boy, 11-year-old Matthew has a long recovery ahead of him due to double pneumonia with large pleural effusions (fluid around lungs) and double lung collapse and he needed to be intubated. It was caused by a type of fungus that grew in his house that the family of 7 rents. Matthew a sweet 11 year old boy that has went through absolute chaos his entire life practically in and out of the hospital since age 3, because of a genetic disorder. He LOVES police officers and paw patrol especially the character Chase because Chase is the police pup. Things have been severe in his life several times but nothing like this.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
AboutLawsuits.com
Hair Relaxer Cancer Lawsuit Filed Over Chemicals in “Dark & Lovely,” “Motions” and “Organic Root Stimulator” Products
Days after the publication of a landmark study highlighting a link between chemical hair relaxers and cancer, the first of what is expected to be many lawsuits has been filed against L’Oréal and other companies over the marketing of their products to African American women without adequately disclosing the potential health risks.
How Long Does Vertigo Typically Last?
Vertigo affects approximately 40% of people in the U.S. at some point during their lives, reports the Cleveland Clinic. Experiences of vertigo can be disorienting, causing one to feel as if their immediate surroundings are spinning or tipping around them, even though they may not be moving at all, notes Healthline. While not a medical condition in and of itself, vertigo is a symptom that can stem from a number of underlying health conditions.
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
Study shows an incredibly easy workout can cut risk of early death by half
JUST 90 seconds of exercise every day slashes the risk of early death by half, a study suggests. Those who totted up ten minutes of vigorous activity each week — doing a little bit each day — were found to live longer. They were half as likely as...
ohmymag.co.uk
This is the age at which we are most intelligent, as revealed by science
'You'll understand when you're older' is a phrase children often hear from adults. A new study by researchers at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, Canada, reveals the age at which we are the wisest. But beware, if our cognitive capacities are indeed at their maximum at this age, this does not mean a great and endless descent afterwards.
Women's Health
What Does Magnesium Do For The Body? The Benefits And Potential Side Effects, Explained
There are certain nutrients you probably have at least some idea of what they do for you. But, while magnesium is important for your body to operate smoothly, it’s not as well-known as some others, like vitamin C and calcium. But it's a good idea to at least have magnesium and its potential benefits on your radar.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Delivering Hyper-Personalization in Healthcare, ft. Dr. Daniel Derman, Chief Innovation Executive
Delivering Hyper-Personalization in Healthcare, ft. Dr. Daniel Derman, Chief Innovation Executive. Healthcare companies are becoming more data-driven than ever. With that comes the ability to offer a more personalized care journey for consumers. To deliver on that promise, combining perspectives of both the consumer and the health system are key to reshaping every step of the journey.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 03: Julia Votto, Casey Cheng
Amplify Nursing Season 6: Episode 03: Julia Votto, Casey Cheng. Today on Amplify Nursing, we talk with Julia Votto and Casey Cheng. Julia is a student in the Integrated Product Design Program at the University of Pennsylvania and Casey, a recent graduate from Penn Nursing’s BSN program. Julia and Casey were part of a recent collaboration between Penn’s Nursing and Design Schools, where they participated in a workflow-improvement project at Penn Medicine’s ED Pavilion using the human-centered design and design thinking skills learned in their respective programs.
worleygig.com
What Stress Can Do to the Body, and Tips on How You Can Relax
Stress is an awful thing, and it can do a lot of harm to someone’s body and mind, especially over the longer term. You will find that those who have very stressful lives or are put under a lot of stress very suddenly for a concentrated period of time often face health issues when they are older. You will need to learn how to relax in this world of fast living, high demand, and intense working.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How the leading rehab hospital in the US is driving stroke innovation forward
How the leading rehab hospital in the US is driving stroke innovation forward. F = Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?. A = Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak...
Beds at this Bay Area hospital are 'all full' amid surge in RSV cases among children
According to pediatricians what's different now is that older children are getting RSV and also testing positive for multiple viruses.
Comments / 0