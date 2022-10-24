ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exemplore

Woman Films Herself During Terrifying Spirit Possession

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yypxI_0iktv07000

She was on a ghost hunt...

Some people believe that there is more to fear from the popular activity of “ghost hunts” than catching chill or filling up your camera’s memory card with pictures of blurry orbs. Some people believe that spirits can and will possess human bodies , and so arm themselves with blessed items, exorcism manuals, and even “safe words” to help alert others in the chance of their possession.

For this woman on a ghost hunter a haunted military ship, too much paranormal activity in recent days seemed to make her especially susceptible when it came to the influence of invading spirits.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the video, the woman smiles unnervingly at the camera. Her companions are taken aback, claiming the look on her face and in her eyes are nearly unrecognizable. They ask for the agreed upon “safe word” that a possessing spirit is not supposed to know, and she replies that there is no “safe word”. She giggles nervously, and they tell her to stand up and come with them, presumably on their way out of the affected area and do do some sort of purification ritual .

In the comments, she says she felt “out of control” of her body, and was trying to scream the safe word but could not. She said she was feeling dizzy, which was why she sat down on the ground.

According to experts, sometimes leaving that area is enough to clear the person’s mind of any spirit who has “jumped” them.

After viewing this video, many might think twice about their innocent ghost hunts.

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
189
Followers
66
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy