At first blush, Ohio Issue 1 appears to be a no-brainer: Court judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts for criminal defendants. Proponents of the measure on the Nov. 8 ballot want to lock that requirement into our state's constitution. Seems pretty commonsense and simple, right? While this editorial board agrees with the need to protect the public from potentially dangerous individuals, we also recognize the issues underlying this ballot measure are more complex.

