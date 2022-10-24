ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

klkntv.com

WATCH: Gas leak leads to tower of flames in Kearney parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to a gas leak at an Ace Hardware on Wednesday night that ended with an intense tower of flames. Officials say they were unable to isolate the leak and determined the best action would be to burn the propane tank’s contents.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
YORK, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
