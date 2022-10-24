Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
New Findings Rewrite the Evolutionary Story of “Fish to Human”
The discovery of a fossil “treasure hoard” illuminates the rise of fishes. Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences‘ Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) have recently found two fossil repositories in the early Silurian strata of southwest Guizhou and Chongqing that are rewriting the “from fish to human” evolutionary story.
natureworldnews.com
Time Cells Inside Human Brains Allows Us to Keep Track of Time and Events in a Sequence [Study]
Time cells have been found inside human brains which allows us to track the flow of time and sequence of events, according to a new study led by scientists in France. The findings suggest these cells or neurons in the brain region hippocampus could be the key component that retains our memories together when it comes to remembering and tracking time, particularly in the right order sequence of events.
natureworldnews.com
Bumble Bees Exhibit Playing Behaviors Using Wooden Balls
New research showed that bumble bees also enjoyed playing based on experiments, adding that bumble bees could also possess sophisticated brains and behavior. The study conducted the first time that an insect exhibited playing behavior. It was published in Animal Behavior, and it is available to read on the Phys.org...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
Something spooky is happening at the edge of the solar system
The boundary between the heliosphere and the interstellar medium appears to be moving in an unexpected manner.
petapixel.com
Photographer Builds African Watering Hole to Capture Amazing Photos
Photographer Will Burrard-Lucas built a waterhole in Kenya’s Southern Rift Valley and captured a series of stunning wildlife photos. Burrard-Lucas captured lions, hyenas, buffalo, leopards, zebras, and many more at the DIY waterhole and adjacent hide he made with the local Maasai community. What’s more, the Shompole Hide, as...
natureworldnews.com
World's Oldest Stone Fish Weir Dating Back 11,000 Years Ago Discovered in Alaska
A fish trap dating back 11,000 years ago was discovered in Alaska, making it the world's oldest stone fish weir and also revealing migration secrets in North America. The discovery reveals the craftmanship of ancient humans when it comes to hunting and survival. While scientists have found other stone weirs in the state, they have confirmed the oldest fish trap was used by hunter-gatherers from Asia.
Radioactive traces in tree rings reveal Earth's history of unexplained 'radiation storms'
In searching for planets and studying their stars, I’ve had the privilege to use some of the world’s great telescopes. However, our team has recently turned to an even larger system to study the cosmos: Earth’s forests. We analysed radioactive signatures left in tree rings around the world to study mysterious “radiation storms” that have swept over Earth half a dozen times in the past 10,000 years or so. Our results, published today in Proceedings of the Royal Society A, rule out “solar superflares” as the culprit – but the true cause remains unknown. A history written in tree rings When high-energy radiation...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Forests on Indigenous Lands Are Healthiest, Diverse and Ecologically Resilient
New research studied the tropical forests in Africa, the Americas, and Asia. Researchers looked into the health of forests amidst the threat of illegal logging and mining. The research found that forests in the indigenous lands are ecologically resilient and healthy. Most importantly, the researchers noted that the said areas'...
natureworldnews.com
Emperor Penguin: World's Largest Penguins Join the Threatened Species List Due to Climate Change and Global Warming
Emperor penguin populations in the world's frozen continent are threatened due to climate change and global warming. Now, the world's largest penguins join the threatened species list, according to an official declaration by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Tuesday, October 25. With this, scientists fear that emperor penguins can become endangered and face the brink of extinction soon.
natureworldnews.com
Young Female Humpback Whale Ballooning Carcass Found on Shores of British Columbia
On the shores of Malcolm Island in British Columbia, a young female humpback whale's ballooning carcass was discovered. The young female humpback, known as Spike, doesn't appear to have any external wounds, and rescuers aren't sure what killed her. Jackie Hildering, humpback researcher and communications director from the Marine Education...
natureworldnews.com
Dormant Volcano in Alaska Shows Signs of Activity for the First Time in 800 Years, Could an Eruption be Underway?
Near Sitka, Alaska, a dormant volcano is active again after 800 years of silence. When will this giant awaken from its slumber soon and does this mean an eruption is underway? An expert explains the likelihood of an eruption. The Sleeping Giant Stirs. Since Mount Edgecumbe has been dormant for...
natureworldnews.com
Underground Martian Chill Could Allow Bacteria Survive for 280 Million Years from Surface Radiation [Study]
Bacteria in Mars can survive for 280 million years and even withstand surface radiation due to cold temperatures provided by underground Martian chill. This is according to a new study led by researchers from Maryland, United States. The research team arrived at their conclusion by proving the Earth bacterium Deinococcus radodurans can withstand radiation and temperatures similar the Red Planet.
natureworldnews.com
Studying Surface Waves for the First Time Could Help Decipher How Mars Formed and Evolved
Space explorations and researchers have been studying Mars for the potential existence of life. Rock samples from the planet have been instrumental in unlocking discoveries from Mars. A new study unveiled that the seismic waves could help decipher the planet's interior and could provide insights into the planet's formation and...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Viruses Dating Back 15,000 Years Ago Found in Melting Glaciers in Tibet
Ancient viruses dating back as far as 15,000 years ago were found in melting glaciers in Tibet, according to a new study led by the United States. The so-called frozen creatures re-emerge from the cold storage of melting permafrost, likely brought about by human-induced global warming. Scientists are aware of...
natureworldnews.com
Researcher Sees Pattern in 'Come-Hither' vs. 'Get-Lost' Animal Colors
Researchers grouped animals that 'come-hither' or 'get-lost' and saw a pattern in the different animal colors in each category. It should come as no surprise that animals frequently use the same colors for far different purposes given the wide variety of colors used within the animal kingdom. In strawberry poison-dart...
natureworldnews.com
Fish Caught for Human Consumption Only About 66% of Daily Harvests, Here's Where the Rest Goes
Not all the edible fish caught from the oceans are meant for human consumption; only 66% of daily harvests are being used for this purpose. The rest are being fed to fish. Aquaculture, or fish farming, was promoted by environmentalists as a solution to the oceans' fish shortage. This was...
natureworldnews.com
Octopus Venom Could Be Potential New Treatment for Skin Cancer, Research Says
New research helping people with cancers revealed that octopus venom could be a potential treatment for people with the most serious cancer. Skin cancer has been the main concern, and the researchers wanted to find new treatments to slow down the growth. According to the American Cancer Society, Melanoma Skin...
natureworldnews.com
Farmers in East Africa Hopeful for Coming Rainy Season After Worst and Prolonged Droughts
Farmers and communities in East Africa are hopeful for the coming rainy season after prolonged droughts, affecting animals, farm harvests, and the livelihood of many farmers. The effect of drought can be catastrophic as it could impact the economy and livelihoods. Prolonged droughts could also affect the harvest and disrupt the lives of animals.
‘Ancient Aliens’ Answers Questions About Life Beyond Our Planet
In 2009, the History Channel premiered Ancient Aliens. Over 200 episodes later, the show is still drawing appreciative nods from fans and ire from critics who harsh it as clown science. Regardless, November brings the 10-city Ancient Aliens LIVE Tour. As its leading expert and irrepressible co-executive producer, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos has emerged as the […]
