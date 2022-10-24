Read full article on original website
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
Standout for Republican candidates
Maine Republican Assembly is having a standout for Republican Candidates on Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. till dusk. Join us at the corner of Route 27 and Route 1 is Wiscasset. Bring your flags and signs for Governor LePage, Ed Thelander and Ed Polewarczyk. If you don’t have a sign we will have one for you.
MaineHousing issues $11 million in early heating assistance help
MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits. This funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule allowing fuel vendors across the state to deliver heating assistance quickly to 10,814 eligible households including nearly 17,000 people. This first...
Oct. 28 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Leaves of Gold, Juncos, and Local Heros
Clouds of yellow and red leaves have descended into yards and onto sidewalks these last few weeks such that our several-times-a-day dog walks are filled with the characteristic crunchy sound of dog and person swooshing through drifted leaf piles. Our little black dog, Loki, loves to burrow his face down under the leaves and sniff the pungent earthy scents.
Halloween happenings ... some haunted, some not
Here are some spooky seasonal options in the Boothbay Region and Wiscasset ... and a few from beyond ... Scary Readings & Halloween Potluck- Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. Doors creak open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a main dish, side dish, or salad to share, with the serving utensils. Please do not bring bread or rolls. Also, bring dishes and silverware. 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. FMI: https://bit.ly/3ekdOFY.
Boys take 2nd at Regionals
The Boothbay/Wiscasset Seawolves boys cross-country team took second at the Southern Regional Class C meet in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 22 and will compete in the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, also in Cumberland at the Twin Brook course. Leading the way for the Seawolves was Bryan Gagnon with...
Memorial service for Helen St. Clair
A memorial service and reception for Helen St. Clair of Boothbay Harbor, who died Sept. 6, 2022, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Avenue.
