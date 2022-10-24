ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darientimes.com

Taco Bell, new hotel coming to Frontage Road in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Folks looking for a bite or a room for the night will have some more options in town, after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for two new businesses less than two miles apart on Frontage Road. An application for a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant...
EAST HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Goodwill in New Britain closes with plans to open new location in January

NEW BRITAIN — Goodwill on Columbus Boulevard closed Sunday with plans to open a new location near Westfarms mall in early 2023. Customers who frequented the Columbus Boulevard location were surprised when former Goodwill employee Sam Jara posted a photo on a New Britain Facebook group page of the store, which appeared vacant.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Chicago man charged in Branford gas station robbery

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Chicago man is accused of holding up a Branford gas station Tuesday night. Branford Police said an officer on patrol saw a masked man inside Sapphire Fuel on Main Street, robbing the clerk with a sawzall blade. The suspect, later identified by police as 26-year-old Pherris Harrington, ran out of […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
GROTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

How Hartford is responding to numerous housing complaints

HARTFORD — Two weeks after dozens of city residents aired grievances about the lack of housing inspectors and other related complaints during a public meeting, local leaders introduced a plan this week aimed at addressing their concerns. The resolution, introduced by eight of the nine City Council members, calls...
HARTFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting

The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy