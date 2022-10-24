Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Taco Bell, new hotel coming to Frontage Road in East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Folks looking for a bite or a room for the night will have some more options in town, after the Planning and Zoning Commission approved plans for two new businesses less than two miles apart on Frontage Road. An application for a 2,100-square-foot Taco Bell restaurant...
trumbulltimes.com
Goodwill in New Britain closes with plans to open new location in January
NEW BRITAIN — Goodwill on Columbus Boulevard closed Sunday with plans to open a new location near Westfarms mall in early 2023. Customers who frequented the Columbus Boulevard location were surprised when former Goodwill employee Sam Jara posted a photo on a New Britain Facebook group page of the store, which appeared vacant.
Lyft driver choked in Meriden says passengers ‘don’t really treat you as a human’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Natalie Wright was at a Popeyes in Meriden when one of the passengers in her vehicle asked if there were cameras in the car. Moments later, he put his belt around her neck. “Suddenly, I see in my peripheral vision something coming over me, and then realizing what’s happening,” Wright, who […]
Hartford Marriott worker found with guns
A Hartford Marriott worker was found with AK 47, an untraceable ghost gun and several magazines of ammunition to clip into both of the weapons
Eyewitness News
Illegal street racing keeps up clients at homeless shelter in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Late night drag racers and their loud cars are keeping clients at a New Haven homeless shelter up all hours of the night. It’s happening right outside the Columbus House on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. We’re told the drag racers set up shop right...
Waterbury PD search for white BMW in critical hit-and-run
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police have identified the vehicle that struck and critically injured a man on East Main Street on Wednesday. Just after 6:30 p.m., Waterbury officers responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pedestrian and fled from the collision. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old Waterbury […]
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Fire erupts in Waterbury home on Manhan Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A large fire engulfed a building on Manhan Street in Waterbury on Tuesday night. The flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. The building, a multi-story home, has been completely lost to the blaze. Waterbury emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not released any information on who was involved in the […]
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
Chicago man charged in Branford gas station robbery
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Chicago man is accused of holding up a Branford gas station Tuesday night. Branford Police said an officer on patrol saw a masked man inside Sapphire Fuel on Main Street, robbing the clerk with a sawzall blade. The suspect, later identified by police as 26-year-old Pherris Harrington, ran out of […]
Violence Down, Tensions Persist At Grand Plaza
The parking lot outside of the Grand Cafe swelled last fall with live music, poetry, and pizza as activists gathered to “reclaim” a Fair Haven corner known for attracting violence. A year later the bar is closed, shootings are down, and a new set of neighbors fills...
Raising Cane’s eyes Enfield for its first Connecticut location
ENFIELD — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has completed the first phase of permission to open a drive-thru restaurant in town, which would be the first location for the chicken-finger food chain in the state. A FIRST: Raising Cane’s, a fast-food chicken finger chain, is hoping to build its...
Man arrested after allegedly dragging Danbury city employee with a car
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car. On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries […]
Southington's first homicide in several years remains under investigation
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Waterbury man was killed after Southington police said their car crashed into a utility pole early Thursday morning. First responders found a gunshot wound in the victim's back, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide. Another man from Meriden is now facing charges...
Car drives through restaurant, injuring several people
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several people were left with injuries after a car drove into the Somewhere in Time restaurant on the Gold Star Highway in Groton. Authorities responded at around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. The car went through the front wall of the building and went into the dining room. Anyone with injuries was […]
Hartford driver shot dead
A 23-year-old driver has been shot and killed in Hartford after police say he chased a vehicle that had hit his car and then sped off before a passenger got out and opened fire.
Explore an Abandoned House With Indoor Pool and Car in Kent, Connecticut
At one time this was a pretty nice place tucked away in the woods near Kent, Connecticut. Our YouTuber Eli Hastey labels it a "mansion," even though that may be open to debate, it was at one time super cool and my guess is, was someone's extra vacation home that was left to rot.
trumbulltimes.com
How Hartford is responding to numerous housing complaints
HARTFORD — Two weeks after dozens of city residents aired grievances about the lack of housing inspectors and other related complaints during a public meeting, local leaders introduced a plan this week aimed at addressing their concerns. The resolution, introduced by eight of the nine City Council members, calls...
westportlocal.com
Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting
The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
Comments / 1