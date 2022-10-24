ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapon on campus of Jackson Elementary under investigation

JACKSON — The Butts County School System and Butts County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a student at Jackson Elementary School was found in possession of an unloaded handgun on campus. According to a release from the school system, the school’s administration was notified at about 11:50 a.m....

