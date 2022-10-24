Read full article on original website
Micron Inks Community Investment Framework Following $100B New York Megafab Plan
Micron Technology has signed a framework detailing its initial commitments to the community and workforce in New York where its semiconductor fabrication facility will be built using $100 billion in investments over a minimum period of two decades. The chip manufacturer said Thursday it is teaming up with Empire State...
A ‘Good Scout’ Makes a Great Leader: Alan Merten
Alan Merten, the late president of George Mason University who passed away in 2020, was among the recipients of the Technology Good Scout Award from the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He was presented with the recognition in 2012. The fifth Mason president held the...
