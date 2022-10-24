ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: Baker had his chance

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 5 days ago

I hear that there is a write-in campaign for county treasurer against David Barnes. Mr. Baker was once appointed by the board of commissioners, resigning within a short time is now mounting a write-in campaign for the position. David Barnes volunteered to fill the position and was appointed shortly after that. We need someone who is competent and honors his commitments.

I support David because he is brutally honest and doesn’t mind speaking up when the county’s money is being misspent or frittered away.

Our county is in dire financial straights and we need someone like Dave who is fiscally responsible and is willing to stand up to those in power when things are not being done in the best interest of the citizens of Curry County.

We need an honest bulldog in office, not a rubber stamp.

Suzanne Gold

Brookings

