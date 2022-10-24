ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, OR

Letter: Vote for a better county

The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zr8ib_0iktrs6n00

Please think twice before handing cash, or other freebies to our ever growing homeless inhabitants. A huge percentage of them, loitering and roaming the city streets, are very well of the available social services, and wanting much more.

Social services can't supply illegal drugs, and that's what many of the individuals are craving.

The amount of thievery, including shoplifting and theft of personal and public property, is skyrocketing.

If you don't believe me, please ask your local police and sheriff personnel about just how bad the crime level has gotten lately.

It's astounding that one of our upcoming county commissioner candidates continues to effectively encourage more and more homelessness into an already economically strained Curry County, but it's true.

Let's all do the right thing on election day and vote for much better government and a much better Curry County.

Clayton Johnson

Gold Beach

Comments / 1

Related
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Curry County, OR
94
Followers
481
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.currypilot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy