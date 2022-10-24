Letter: Vote for a better county

Please think twice before handing cash, or other freebies to our ever growing homeless inhabitants. A huge percentage of them, loitering and roaming the city streets, are very well of the available social services, and wanting much more.

Social services can't supply illegal drugs, and that's what many of the individuals are craving.

The amount of thievery, including shoplifting and theft of personal and public property, is skyrocketing.

If you don't believe me, please ask your local police and sheriff personnel about just how bad the crime level has gotten lately.

It's astounding that one of our upcoming county commissioner candidates continues to effectively encourage more and more homelessness into an already economically strained Curry County, but it's true.

Let's all do the right thing on election day and vote for much better government and a much better Curry County.

Clayton Johnson

Gold Beach