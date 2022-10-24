ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Comments / 1

 

kptv.com

Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland supermarket employee’s hand caught, trapped by meat tenderizer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A meat tenderizer in a Portland supermarket caught and trapped an employee’s hand on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, where they found the employee’s right hand was entrapped with four fingers up to the second knuckle.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
GRESHAM, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?

Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
HILLSBORO, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls

One of two kayakers from Beaverton was critically injured after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Semi-truck crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-5 near Terwilliger

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 will be affected for several hours after a semi-truck crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning. At about 4:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on I-5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Police said a semi-truck driver lost control, hit the concrete barrier, and then went down the embankment under SW Terwilliger.
PORTLAND, OR

