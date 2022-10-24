Read full article on original website
Fire damages detached garage in Belmont neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a fire in a detached garage next to a home in the Belmont neighborhood Wednesday morning. The main home on Southeast Taylor Street was not in danger from the fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire at around 7:30 a.m. Two fire crews remained on scene to clean up.
Portland supermarket employee’s hand caught, trapped by meat tenderizer
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A meat tenderizer in a Portland supermarket caught and trapped an employee’s hand on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, where they found the employee’s right hand was entrapped with four fingers up to the second knuckle.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
Officials release grim details on killing of Portland hiker, puppy
An investigation into the mysterious death of a Portland hiker and his dog left family with few answers in the two months that have followed. Now, after multiple requests from KOIN 6 News, public officials say they were shot to death and two people are facing charges.
Hwy. 154 Fatal, Yamhill Co., Oct. 26
On Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 8:55 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to single vehicle crash on Hwy 154 at SE Purple Plum Heights Road. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound gray Honda Civic, operated by Luis Roberto Esquivel (31) of Salem, crossed over the oncoming lane and rolled down the embankment. Speed and impairment are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash. Esquivel sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 154 was affected for approximately 2.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Fire Department.
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
Did The City of Hillsboro Just Make $50,000,000 With A Zone Change?
Tonight the Hillsboro Planning Commission will hear a zone change request for several parcels of Industrial land in the Hillsboro Tech Park and the North Hillsboro Industrial Area. This zone change and associated property annexations do not happen every day because when this happens, lands on the edge of our city are brought from Washington County into the City of Hillsboro forever. When they are annexed, their zones change as well. Many of these sites have been small working farms since the day our valley was discovered, and so these changes are meaningful, poignant, and signal a further turning away from our most undeniable agrarian roots.
Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers from Beaverton was critically injured after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Beaverton woman critically injured after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Vancouver shooting leaves 1 hospitalized; vehicle, apartment complex struck by bullets
A man has been hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday, authorities announced.
‘The water got everywhere’: Portland salon owner working to recover after building flood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One local hair salon is looking for some help following a flooding event that hit their whole building. Fire crews say tens of thousands of gallons of water leaked from the walls, ceiling and everything in between. “I’m still shocked,” Melissa Andreotti, Owner of Strut Salon,...
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
Cowlitz Co. deputies searching for possibly armed fugitive in Lexington area
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a fugitive who may be armed in the Lexington area. According to authorities, deputies were last searching the area of Cowlitz Drive and Riverside Park in Lexington on Monday for Kevin J. Reynolds, 41.
Semi-truck crash causes traffic delays on northbound I-5 near Terwilliger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Traffic on northbound Interstate 5 will be affected for several hours after a semi-truck crashed down an embankment early Wednesday morning. At about 4:40 a.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash on I-5 near Southwest Terwilliger Boulevard. Police said a semi-truck driver lost control, hit the concrete barrier, and then went down the embankment under SW Terwilliger.
