ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects

Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Democratic nominee holds voting rally at Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham spoke with supporters at a rally Thursday evening at Banditos Cantina in Myrtle Beach. He encouraged everyone to get out and vote. Cunningham said that regardless of party, his message and mission resonates with many. "It's going great,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

More than 5,000 have already voted early in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 5,400 people have already voted early across the Pee Dee, according to officials. More than half of those voters, or 2,600, voted in Florence County. The Florence County Election and Voter Registrations Director Julian Young said there are dozens of people in...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
coastalreview.org

Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say

Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy