wpde.com
Breaking down the lengthy 'Penny Tax' vote Horry County residents will see on their ballot
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One particular question might jump out to Horry County voters when they held to the polls November 8. Not because of what it's about...but because of how long it is. 615 words, asking if voters would like to renew what's known as the Penny...
Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
wpde.com
More than 14,000 ballots cast in Horry County as early voting continues
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — With less than two weeks until Election Day, thousands of votes have already been cast in Horry County. Early voting began on Monday and since then, more than 130,000 residents have cast ballots across the Palmetto State. In Dillon, 423 early votes have been...
Coastal Observer
Neighbors sue to overturn townhouse projects
Six Parkersville residents and three citizens groups filed suit this week to overturn Georgetown County Council’s approval of two townhouse projects totaling 88 units in the community. A day later, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a zoning change that would allow another 90 townhouses in the...
Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
blufftontoday.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
wpde.com
Democratic nominee holds voting rally at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham spoke with supporters at a rally Thursday evening at Banditos Cantina in Myrtle Beach. He encouraged everyone to get out and vote. Cunningham said that regardless of party, his message and mission resonates with many. "It's going great,...
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina to help remodel church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to travel from Horry County to Whiteville, […]
myhorrynews.com
‘It was quick. We were in and out.’ Early voting takes off in Horry County
Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots. Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”. “We are expecting...
wpde.com
More than 5,000 have already voted early in the Pee Dee
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 5,400 people have already voted early across the Pee Dee, according to officials. More than half of those voters, or 2,600, voted in Florence County. The Florence County Election and Voter Registrations Director Julian Young said there are dozens of people in...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
wpde.com
13 wanted offenders from Horry Co., Pee Dee among 151 arrested in SC warrant sweep
WPDE — More than 100 wanted offenders in South Carolina were arrested during "Operation SC Sweep," which was a coordinated statewide warrant sweep done during the week of Oct. 17 - 22. The operation was led by the SC Dept. of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS). Of the...
Report: Sellers finding Myrtle Beach area homes staying on market for longer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new report on the housing market for September shows sellers are finding their houses are on the market for longer than they had hoped. The housing market report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors highlighted trends in the area. Carolina Forest saw the biggest jump in new single-family […]
wpde.com
Horry Co. senior marches through losing arm to bone cancer, makes it to state competition
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A senior at St. James High School did not let unimaginable challenges break his stride, as he's preparing for the state marching band competition, five years after he decided to march through a bone cancer diagnosis and the loss of his right arm. “It’s...
wpde.com
Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
myhorrynews.com
The old Presbyterian church in Myrtle Beach could be an entertainment venue next year
The old First Presbyterian Church of Myrtle Beach could turn into a multi-use entertainment business after city council on Monday passed a resolution declaring the property abandoned, thus paving the way for the proposed developer to receive tax credits for renovations. The developers want to turn the old church location...
wpde.com
Semi driver dies trying to avoid stopped vehicle in roadway in Georgetown County: SCHP
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The semi was headed northbound on SC-41, when at around 11 a.m., the driver came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway near...
wpde.com
12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
