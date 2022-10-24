ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

New Mission Valley facility to help adults with autism

By Jill Valley
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgdQl_0iktqtst00

RONAN - The COVID-19 pandemic slowed a lot of things down, but not the enthusiasm for a brand new facility for adults with autism.

Proactive Living Facility in Ronan is still on track to provide an all-inclusive facility that will not just support an underserved segment of our community but will also reunite families.

When Dawn Secord heard about a new facility that was to be built in the Mission Valley for adults with autism, she was so excited that she became the board chairwoman.

MTN News
Proactive Living Facility board chairwoman Dawn Secord.

Her son, Logan — who is autistic — is currently in a facility in Mississippi because it was the only place that fit his needs.

Secord wants him home, "I want my baby home. I want to be able to drive here and see him, take him to dinner. Just interact with him."

“I miss him desperately and that's what's pushing me to push Proactive Living Facility and raise funds and organize the project and just keep moving forward,” Secord continued.

It's a project that's been in the works since 2018.

"Our goal is to have four facilities on this site. Our goal is to make it so that we can help the people that need to be helped, We're starting out small, but I think in the vision of it all our goal is to provide them with the skills they need to live. All of our clients and all of the people who will be utilizing our facility will need round-the-clock care. “But we also feel they are valuable to our society in so many ways." - Julie Janssen with the Proactive Living Facility

Not everyone with autism can go to a group home as many have specialized needs.

"What we've come to realize is that no one is going to do it for us. Montana spends More than $14 million a year to send these kids out of state,” noted Rich Janssen with the Proactive Living Facility. “And not just kids with autism but any high-risk kid; or a child that needs more help than they can get here and that's a lot of money leaving the state."

MTN News
Rich Janssen with the Proactive Living Facility

The non-profit plans on breaking ground soon. "Our goal currently is to have this done within the next year and we're pushing hard to make that happen,” Julie Janssen stated.

"I have no idea what he thinks when he's down there, does he think that his family abandoned him? Does he think where is my mom? Where is my dad? Where is my brother? So, I think him being able to see us, it will help him thrive,” Secord told MTN News.

Additional information about the Proactive Living Facility can be found at https://proactivelivingfacility.org/ .

Comments / 1

Related
Montana Free Press

Psychedelics come to Missoula — legally this time

Three years ago, Adam Boomer’s wife suffered a major concussion. The effects of the injury lasted for months, and she couldn’t drive for a year. The couple sought different treatments. Nothing seemed to help. That was until an acquaintance of Boomer told him about psychedelic-assisted therapy using ketamine, a drug used in medical settings as a general anesthetic but one that can also be illicitly used as a club drug.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Detective in Missoula trying to identify individuals

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police shared photos of three men, asking for help in identifying them regarding an investigation. No details have been shared on the investigation at this time. If you can confidently identify any of them, you are asked please contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or Crime Stoppers...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Wounded Urban White Tail Buck Shot in My Missoula Back Yard

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In case you heard a rifle shot in the upper Miller Creek area late Wednesday night, here's what happened. This is KGVO newsman Peter Christian with a personal story of a wounded white tail buck that was shot in my back yard by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens late Wednesday night.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula PD looking to identify individuals regarding criminal case

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case. If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693. No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses

HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
CLINTON, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police seek to identify males in photos

MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify the men in the following photos due to an investigation. If you have any information or can identify any of the individuals, contact Detective Jensen at 406-552-6292 or call Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
Flathead Beacon

The Path to Permanently Protect Owen Sowerwine

For decades, local land stewards have cobbled together a string of temporary licensing agreements to preserve public access to a popular natural area near the braided confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers east of Kalispell, on an ecological gem known as the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area. Located in the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens

Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Bear sighting caught on camera near River Rd. in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was caught on a security camera in a residential driveway near River Road in Missoula Tuesday. The location of the sighting was near a school bus stop. Earlier this month, Missoula Public Schools posted a reminder on social media urging parents to accompany their...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy