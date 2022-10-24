PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO