Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month. East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.
kptv.com
Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
kptv.com
Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening. At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
kptv.com
2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody. Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Suspect used explosives to destroy body after killing man in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed another man, then used explosives to destroy victim’s body, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on July 30 when detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100...
kptv.com
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
kptv.com
Salem man arrested in connection to two shootings
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday, in connection with two separate gun violence incidents. The man, Aljoze Reyes, is being charged with attempted murder and other charges. On September 28, patrol officers responded to a call about a crash on...
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
kptv.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on unsolved SE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of a 25-year-old woman last February. On February 20, just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a crash...
kptv.com
1 dead after shooting in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers with the North Precinct first responded Tuesday just after 9 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue. Arriving officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.
kptv.com
Vancouver police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police said they are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Brandt Road. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
kptv.com
Man seriously injured in stabbing in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a stabbing that seriously injured one person late Monday night. Just before midnight, officers were called out to the report of a stabbing in the 4600 block of North Interstate Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man with serious injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
kptv.com
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
Driver caught after car slams into Northeast Portland salon
A car slammed into a salon in Northeast Portland Wednesday evening before the driver left the scene, authorities said.
Comments / 4