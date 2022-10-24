ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenan Thompson gives update on reuniting with Kel Mitchell for 'Good Burger 2'

Fans of "Good Burger" may be able to order up tickets to see a sequel to the iconic 1997 film in the near future.

"We're getting really close on 'Good Burger 2,'" Kenan Thompson told " Entertainment Tonight ." "It's gonna happen, and I think it's gonna happen soon. We're gonna figure out when the pocket of time will be to shoot it, but it's gonna happen."

The "Saturday Night Live" star continued, "It's closer than it's ever been. So, I don't think anything is gonna derail it."

Paramount/Getty Images - PHOTO: Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell smiling in a scene from the film 'Good Burger', 1997.

Thompson, 44, said the film's script is complete and he and Mitchell, 44, have already had a reading of it and said it was "so funny" and "it's on and crackin'."

"Kel has not missed a step," he said of his longtime collaborator and friend. "It's like old slippers, and that character is just ripe for jokes. We read like, over 100 pages and laughed the whole time. It was so much fun."

Thompson and Mitchell staged a "Good Burger" reunion at the 2022 Emmys in September, and the pair celebrated the film's 25th anniversary with a joint Instagram post in July.

