"Will & Grace" star Leslie Jordan has died, according to multiple reports.
Megan Mullally is paying tribute to her former Will & Grace foil Leslie Jordan, who died Monday in a car accident on Monday at the age of 67. Jordan’s recurring Will & Grace character of Beverley Leslie was an arch nemesis to Megan Mullally’s Karen Walker. “My heart is breaking,” Mullally shared on Instagram late Monday. “I really can’t believe it. Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable. There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His...
One last gift. Shortly before his death, Leslie Jordan shared a video of himself singing a classic hymn about the afterlife. "Sunday Mornin’ Hymn Singin’ with @dannymyrick," the Will & Grace alum wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 23, alongside a video that showed him collaborating with musician Danny Myrick. "Danny helped me with a new […]
Today (October 24), the world lost a true icon in Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor and comedian died at the age of 67 after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into the side of a building. The exact medical emergency remains unknown. Though Leslie Jordan is best known as an...
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
Here's a look at the late actor's life in photos. Leslie Jordan died on Oct. 24, 2022 following a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67.
While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
Emmy Award-winning TV vet Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace, Call Me Kat) died on Monday in a car accident. He was 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan is suspected to have suffered some sort of medical emergency while driving, then crashed his car into the side of a building. Jordan’s...
Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
Avril Lavigne’s long locks have been a cornerstone of her style since the Canadian singer-songwriter first gained fame as a teen. As the 38-year-old revealed in a video she shared on Instagram Tuesday, Oct. 25, she recently let her pal and musical collaborator, Yungblud, give her a hair makeover.
Richard Dreyfuss can be described as one of the most iconic actors of all time, playing roles in major hit films. Some include the hit films Jaws and Encounters Of The Third Kind. His talent is simply undeniable, and with each passing decade, he just seems to be getting better and better. His career is pretty impressive and has earned him a staggering $5 million net worth.
Liv Morgan always wanted to get murdered by Chucky. She finally got her wish as she was brutally stabbed to death by the mad doll during last night’s episode of “Chucky.” Now, Morgan is showing her fans what it was like filming her scene for the TV series.
Watch: Pregnant Girlfriend of Spencer Webb Reveals Sex of Unborn Baby. Kelly Kay, the pregnant girlfriend of late University of Oregon football player Spencer Webb, is in baby bliss. As she prepares to welcome their baby boy, the influencer has reached a major and much-reassuring milestone in her pregnancy, sharing...
AEW was forced to suspend several top members of their roster when then threw down after All Out’s media scrum. We’ve heard recent reports that the Elite might return very soon. Now we have a very big sign of that. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Don...
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and carried the company on his back throughout the PG Era. Cena eventually became a part-timer due to his Hollywood obligations as well. The Leader of Cenation has always managed to garner a reaction, regardless of whether it was positive or not. In fact, Cena had the ability to have the fans eating out of his palms.
