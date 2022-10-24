ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville

GMA
 3 days ago

Shania Twain is heading back to Nashville.

The country superstar just announced she will headline Geodis Park, the soccer stadium on the historic Nashville Fairgrounds, on June 7 with Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.

"There’s been a few rumours in the press about what’s coming next from me - It’s been fun to watch," Twain wrote in an Instagram post Monday with a crying laughing emoji.

"Well I am here to officially confirm ONE of those rumours… NASHVILLE, won’t you wake up dreaming with me, @kelseaballerini and @breland at @geodispark on June 7th 2023??"

The singer previously brought her NOW Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2018. Tickets for the new show go on sale Friday.

Twain recently released the lead single off her upcoming album, "Waking Up Dreaming." Listen to the new track here.

GMA

