Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
First community wide Trunk or Treat looks to be off to good start as over 60 businesses sign up
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first-ever Community Trunk or Treat set for this Saturday is already looking to be a big success. Organizers say that 65 businesses will be on hand to pass out candy and other goodies to the kids. The Lima Police Chief Angel Cortez wanted to do a big community-wide event that would be safe for everyone for Halloween. So they came up with the idea for the Trunk or Treat and they are looking to have a big crowd for their first time out.
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Chief praises firefighters and EMTs on handling multi-vehicle accident on I-75
Lima, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Chief praises the work of his firefighters and EMTs who responded to a fatal nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in September. During the mayor’s press conference, Chief Andy Heffner said when a situation is at its worst, the men and women of the Lima Fire Department must be at their best, which is what happened on September 4th. He says he is proud of how they handled the chain reaction crash that started on top of the SR 309 overpass and had a debris field that stretched for over a mile. Along with the one fatality, they had to deal with multiple people injured, multiple agencies responding to help, and helped maintain the crash scene until everything was cleaned up.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department
We meet the newest member of the Lima Police Department! K-9 Roscoe is with us along with Patrolman Logan Patton and Chief Angel Cortes.
hometownstations.com
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
hometownstations.com
The Springs of Lima helps educate others on what those with dementia face every day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A virtual tour helped educate people on the hardships that people with dementia face. The Springs of Lima held a "Virtual Dementia Tour". Participants put on headphones, special gloves and socks, as well as glasses that simulated the types of different sensory effects that those with dementia go through. Participants were taken into a room where they had to perform day-to-day tasks that some may see as easy, but for those with dementia, it can be challenging.
hometownstations.com
Weed-free Soybean Fields Increase in 2022
Press Release from Mark Badertscher of the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Each year before soybean harvest, county Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators conduct a county weed survey. The purpose of this survey is to determine the type and number of weeds that are infesting farm fields. Another reason is to develop an understanding of which weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides used by farmers. Once these determinations are made, weed scientists at The Ohio State University develop weed control programs which are then shared with local county Extension Educators to make recommendations for local farmers. The goal of these recommendations is to help farmers gain control of these weeds so that their yield-limiting impact is reduced, increasing production and profitability for the farmer.
hometownstations.com
Run-of-the-mill parent-teacher conferences are a thing of the past at Lima City Schools
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Schools are putting some fun into parent-teacher conferences. Heritage Elementary was among schools across the district providing engaging activities to draw in families, ranging from cornhole, bottle tosses, food, and a Scholastic book fair which acts as a fundraiser for the school. The goal is to make the experience much more than a sit-down meeting and a time for teachers and families to connect.
hometownstations.com
Westrich Furniture celebrates the 7 decade employment anniversary of Jim Mesker
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Westrich Furniture in Delphos is celebrating a special anniversary for one long-time employee. Our Katie Honigford caught up with him and heard more about his 7-decade-long career. Things have changed quite a bit at Westrich Furniture in Delphos over the last 70 years, but there's one...
hometownstations.com
Wanted Gregory Darby
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons week ending 10-30-2022. Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
hometownstations.com
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
hometownstations.com
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
hometownstations.com
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash in Paulding County
A Rockford man is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that caused his semi to catch fire after it overturned. Thomas Snell was flown to St. Vincent's in Toledo with serious burns. According to the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, right after 2:30 this afternoon, a car driven by Lilianna Egia of Defiance turned onto State Route 637 near Grover Hill and was struck by Snell's semi. The semi went off the left side of the road, spilling his load of scrap steel and catching fire. Snell suffered serious burns, and Egia had minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
hometownstations.com
Delphos Jefferson receives Career Choices Silver Medal award for preparing students for the future
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Delphos Jefferson High School receiving an award for their work in preparing students for future careers. Jefferson has a "Career Choice" program where they talk with freshman about their future goals and helps them to create a 10-year plan, along with learning more about career building and budgeting. The school is just one of 22 schools across the country to win the "Career Choices Silver Medal" as they continue to be dedicated to student success.
hometownstations.com
Closing arguments presented in Boothe trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A jury now deliberates to determine if a Lima man accused of burying the victim in a suitcase is either guilty or not guilty. 31-year-old Melvin Boothe is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler. Butler's body was found in Martin Luther King Junior Park back in June of 2020.
hometownstations.com
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
hometownstations.com
Superheroes, clowns, and more come out for Lima Trick or Treat
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The chill in the air didn't stop kids from going out to show off their costumes and get their Halloween candy. Superheroes, Disney princesses, clowns, and more took over the neighborhoods of Lima for Trick or Treat. Homes were decked out with friendly-faced pumpkins and scary skeletons, neighbors toughed out the cold to pass out candy. We spoke to a few trick-or-treaters about their costumes and their favorite treats.
hometownstations.com
LPD investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured two people
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Wednesday night, and the police are looking for tips about the people responsible. The Lima Police Department is reporting that 40-year-old Lonnie Funches and 51-year-old Lakesha Durr were both shot. They suffered non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police got the shooting call at 409 Orena Avenue around 10:15 last night. Detectives say four shots were fired at the rear of the home hitting the victims who were inside.
hometownstations.com
Howard pleads guilty to murder, sentencing scheduled for November
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen already in prison for armed robbery pleads guilty to a 2019 murder. 19-year-old Na'Zier Howard changed his plea Wednesday afternoon. He was indicted for the death of Ke'Vonta Cowan. Howard was 17 years old at the time of the murder and he allegedly shot Cowan at a home on Kenilworth Avenue. Cowan was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
hometownstations.com
Bluffton University students get a lesson in compassionate accountability from improv
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO) - If you have watched improv comedy like “Whose Line is it Anyway?”, you see that quick thinking and reacting can make a scene memorable and funny, but did you ever think it could also be a metaphor for life?. That’s what the students at...
hometownstations.com
Lima police officers take the witness stand in day two of Boothe's murder trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Officers from the Lima Police Department took the stand on day two of the trial against a Lima man who is charged with the murder of a former girlfriend. The prosecution continued to present their case against 31-year-old Melvin Boothe, who is facing charges of aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, and possessing criminal tools. He is accused of killing 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, who Boothe had a dating history with.
Comments / 0