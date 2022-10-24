ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

'Lifting Linden,' Columbus leaders, Linden neighbors discuss progress of community plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thursday night, Linden residents learned how over $21 million of grant money had been used to elevate their neighborhood over the last three years. The City of Columbus joins the Linden community and community partners on Thursday at the Linden Community Center to celebrate The 614 for Linden, a collaborative to advance the One Linden Community Plan. The collaborative, named for six nonprofits, partnered with four community development financial institutions to have a positive and significant impact on one neighborhood.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 dead, officer injured in west Columbus head-on crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead and a Dublin police officer is injured after a wrong-way driver smashed head-on into their cruiser early Friday morning. The head-on crash happened on Interstate 70 west near the Mound Street exit in west Columbus. Police said police officer Larry Gatton...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Westerville Central teacher, coach placed on leave as school investigates video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A teacher and coach from Westerville Central High School has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulated among students raised concerns with the district. The district said Justin Christoff was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon. According to the district, school officials became...
WESTERVILLE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person killed in fiery southwest Columbus crash involving stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the deadly crash which happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. A passerby notified police...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Charter school leader voice frustration with Columbus City Schools bussing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday night, frustrated leaders from local charter schools voiced their displeasure with busing at a Columbus City Schools open comment session. They said bussing is supposed to be provided by the district but that is not happening. They said some students have been regularly late...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Group pushes back on 2 school issues in one of Ohio's wealthiest districts

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — When Erin Sogal went to Worthington Kilbourne High School, the building was brand new. But now she’s campaigning for two school money issues to make major renovations to her alma mater and another school in the district. Some in the district, however, say this is not the time to be asking taxpayers for more money.
WORTHINGTON, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Rain clears ahead of trick-or-treat dates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The rain is coming to an end across Central Ohio this afternoon, but it’ll take well into the night before we get some good clearing. Sunshine will break through on Thursday and Friday. Plus, we’re looking forward to a beautiful Saturday in Columbus and State College.
COLUMBUS, OH

