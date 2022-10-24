ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lucianne Goldberg, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies

NEW YORK — Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent and key figure in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton over his affair with Monica Lewinsky, has died at the age of 87. Goldberg's son, political commentator and author Jonah Goldberg, posted Thursday on Twitter that his mother died Wednesday...
Timeline of billionaire Elon Musk’s bid to control Twitter

On Oct. 4, Elon Musk reversed himself and offered to honor his original proposal to buy Twitter for $44 billion — a deal he had spent the previous several months trying to wriggle out of. He made the latest offer just two weeks before a Twitter lawsuit aimed at forcing Musk to go through with the deal was scheduled to go to trial in Delaware Chancery Court. After receiving Musk’s offer, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction.
Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer...
Donald Trump Slams Successor Joe Biden's Golf Game: 'He Wouldn’t Even Reach The [Ladies’] Tee'

Golf balls weren’t the only thing in former President Donald Trump’s aim during his recent golf outing earlier this week, with the real estate mogul taking a break from the game to swing at his Oval Office successor, President Joe Biden.On Thursday, October 27, the ex-POTUS teed off at his famed Blue Monster course at the Trump National Doral just outside of Miami, Fla., as a part of the tournament concluding LIV Golf’s first season. During the tenth tee, the former POTUS took a jab at Biden’s alleged golf form. “That swing looks like another four years!” a fan quipped,...
Raleigh, NC
