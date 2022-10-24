Biography: Tom Sullivan is an Air Force veteran, retired postal worker of almost 30 years, and a union man since he was 15. Tom was getting ready to retire when his son Alex was murdered at the Aurora theatre massacre in 2012. Tom spent the next few years advocating for victims' rights and sensible gun safety legislation but felt he wasn’t getting anywhere with the politicians down at the capital. That’s when Tom decided to run for office and has represented the 37th house district since 2018. As a legislator, Tom has been a fierce advocate for working Coloradans and hopes to continue that fight by representing District 27 in the Colorado Senate.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO