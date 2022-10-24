ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting

CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
dailytrib.com

PEC drops candidate videos, adds staff to rate plan committee

The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors made a few election policy changes, set the date for next year’s annual meeting, approved minor changes to district boundaries, and heard proposals for the 2023 rate plan during its regular meeting Oct. 21 in Johnson City. The board also held a...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
The Austin Bulldog

What kind of mayor was Watson?

Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Last chance to see these historic Burnet County figures ‘alive’

The architect of the old Burnet County Jail, Frederick Ruffini, greets visitors at the door, giving them the first taste of Living History, a “wax museum” experience put on by the Bulldog Homeschoolers. Only two more of the four events remain on the calendar: Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Cottonwood Shores police to debut automated welfare checks

The Cottonwood Shores Police Department plans to introduce a telephone reassurance system designed to monitor elderly and disabled residents in need of welfare checks. Residents enrolled in the program, which launches the week of Oct. 31, will receive daily automated phone calls at the time of their choosing. If users fail to answer the call after a preset number of times, an alert will be sent to the police department, prompting officers to check on the resident in person.
COTTONWOOD SHORES, TX
dailytrib.com

Justin Paul Harrod, 40, dies Oct. 23, 2022

Justin Paul Harrod had a big, infectious smile that could light up any dark room. He was genuinely a happy person, and it radiated through him onto others. He loved to sing and dance, and he danced everywhere he went, shaking his hips and twirling his wife around. Justin was...
KINGSLAND, TX
industrytoday.com

KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX

Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
KERRVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy