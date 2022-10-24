Read full article on original website
KVUE
Some Central Texas counties seeing an increase in poll watchers this election
AUSTIN, Texas — This election there are many important races, from the local to the state level. Many voters in Williamson County, including the Perrys from Round Rock, hit the polls on Wednesday. "It’s my obligation as a citizen to come out and vote," said voter David Perry.
Record turnout at Central Texas polls during early voting
CENTRAL, Texas — As the race for governor continues, Central Texans have made their way out to the polls in record numbers. Early voting only began four days ago and with 12 days left until the Nov. eighth election, thousands of people have already voted in both Bell and McLennan County.
Williamson County man says daughter wasn’t showing up as registered voter despite her registering
Williamson County voter Bobby Knight said he was eager to sign his daughter up to vote, but when they arrived at a polling location on Monday, they were shocked to find out her name was not showing up.
KWTX
O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites to rally supporters during early voting period
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th. Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose...
dailytrib.com
PEC drops candidate videos, adds staff to rate plan committee
The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors made a few election policy changes, set the date for next year’s annual meeting, approved minor changes to district boundaries, and heard proposals for the 2023 rate plan during its regular meeting Oct. 21 in Johnson City. The board also held a...
post-register.com
Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼
Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
Hays County voters: Some things to know before early voting
Some major ballot items for Hays County voters include county judge, San Marcos City Council, Dripping Springs ISD bonds and a San Marcos marijuana enforcement proposition.
What kind of mayor was Watson?
Kirk Watson, the highest-profile Democrat running to be Austin’s next mayor, has long ago been there, done that, and yet he wants another crack at leading city government. Which raises the question: what kind of a mayor was he before? And what does that portend for the city if he defeats the other five people running for the job?
dailytrib.com
Last chance to see these historic Burnet County figures ‘alive’
The architect of the old Burnet County Jail, Frederick Ruffini, greets visitors at the door, giving them the first taste of Living History, a “wax museum” experience put on by the Bulldog Homeschoolers. Only two more of the four events remain on the calendar: Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
Texas State sued for withholding data on student discipline for marijuana offenses
Who is being disciplined for marijuana offenses at Texas State University and who is not? That's the question at the center of a lawsuit filed against the university.
dailytrib.com
Cottonwood Shores police to debut automated welfare checks
The Cottonwood Shores Police Department plans to introduce a telephone reassurance system designed to monitor elderly and disabled residents in need of welfare checks. Residents enrolled in the program, which launches the week of Oct. 31, will receive daily automated phone calls at the time of their choosing. If users fail to answer the call after a preset number of times, an alert will be sent to the police department, prompting officers to check on the resident in person.
Mobile Loaves and Fishes breaks ground on village expansion; 1,400 more homes to come for homeless
Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an Austin nonprofit that serves the city's homeless community, broke ground on its village expansion on Wednesday.
dailytrib.com
Justin Paul Harrod, 40, dies Oct. 23, 2022
Justin Paul Harrod had a big, infectious smile that could light up any dark room. He was genuinely a happy person, and it radiated through him onto others. He loved to sing and dance, and he danced everywhere he went, shaking his hips and twirling his wife around. Justin was...
industrytoday.com
KMM Begins Work on 40,000 SF Facility in Kerrville, TX
Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing plans to create 400 new jobs and generate over $80 million in economic activity over the next 20 years. KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerr Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) announced today that Tier-1 aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) began work on a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 new aerospace jobs in Kerrville since the company’s arrival in December 2021 and plans to create 400 in the coming years.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
KWTX
63 pounds of marijuana seized by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A traffic violation lead to authorities discovering over 60 pounds of marijuana Tuesday. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Oct. 25 on Interstate Highway 35. During the investigation, deputies found 63 pounds hidden in luggage. The 32-year-old was taken into custody...
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Study shows average income needed to afford rent in Texas’ largest cities
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know how much you need to make in order to afford rent in the biggest cities across the United States, or even just in Texas?. A study conducted by SmartAsset checked out what your income needs to look like, on average, in order to pay rent in the largest U.S. cities in 2022.
