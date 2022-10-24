if someone has more then two convictions for violent felonies, then they shouldn't be eligible for any plea agreements, and upon conviction, their sentences should run consecutively, and the convict should have to serve eighty percent of all sentences before being eligible for parole.
Really? everyone who gets caught is sent to jail for a casual visit a hot meal and bye bye they’re good to go to continue their criminal activity….
I can not understand why carjacking is not a federal offence! It is no different than someone coming into my home, grabbing me with force and removing me from my home,my private home. No different. I can go on and on!And now !, when caught and convicted! They only get LOW PRISON TIME! THEN LIKE HAYEN!, GO AND DO IT AGAIN!
