CHICAGO (CBS)-- Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO