What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
AEW Completes Investigation Into ‘All Out’ Backstage Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Now, that investigation is in the past, and we are seeing how the company is handling things.
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
Paige VanZant Goes ‘No Filter’ In Revealing Photo Drop
Paige VanZant worked hard to make herself one of the most well-known female stars in the MMA world, but for completely unexpected reasons. Her track record in the world of combat sports is mediocre at best as well. She decided to make fans happy recently as well. The former UFC...
Britt Baker Takes A Shot At AEW Wrestlers Who Believe They Are Larger Than The Company
Britt Baker has worked very hard to improve herself and become one of the best female wrestlers in AEW. It was a slow and gradual process, as fans initially rejected her entirely. Britt became the face of the AEW Women’s division for a very long time, becoming the AEW Women’s Champion for 10 months. Despite that, it doesn’t mean she thought she was bigger than the company.
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
Wardlow Refuses To Have MJF As AEW World Champion
Wardlow is undoubtedly one of the more well-liked of the homegrown AEW stars. Mr. Mayhem made his AEW debut in 2019 and teamed up with MJF right away. For the first two years of his tenure, he served as the latter’s bodyguard. Both of them were featured members of The Pinnacle, but tensions between them increased until Wardlow finally turned on MJF at AEW Revolution in March 2022, where he assisted CM Punk in defeating The Salt of the Earth.
Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term
Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
Kevin Owens Feels He’s A Better Babyface Than Heel
Kevin Owens is certainly one of the top Superstars in WWE and has worked hard to get to where he is right now. He honed his craft in the independent circuit before making his way to WWE in 2014. Owens is more than aware of how to get fan reactions,...
AEW Signs Former NXT Superstar To Full-Time Contract
AEW has a loaded roster full of talent, and it just keeps growing. Now, AEW has another addition to their roster to report. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that AEW inked a deal with Josh Woods. He comes from a rich background in pro wrestling, including NXT. This...
The Rock’s Daughter Ava Raine Reacts To Her NXT Debut
The Rock was a third generation wrestler when he made his WWE debut at the Survivor Series pay-per-view way back in 1996. Tonight, a fourth generation wrestler made her NXT debut and she happens to have direct connection with The Great One. The Rock’s daughter Ava Raine made her NXT...
WWE Is Still Using Big E For Promotional Events
Big E had to overcome numerous challenges throughout his career at WWE. He also reached the summit of the mountain by becoming WWE Champion last year, but it didn’t last long. Big E has been out of the wrestling scene for months now due to a terrible neck injury.
Two Title Matches & More Announced For AEW Dynamite Next Week
Chris Jericho is adamant on destroying the rich legacy of ROH World Championship, and he’s doing that by taking on former world champions. The Ocho will one again put his title on the line next week on AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia teamed up against Claudio Castagnoli...
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance During NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’
Jon Moxley debuted at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He is someone the company can fully rely on and has constantly put the company ahead of himself. Mox is also known to pop into NJPW and GCW at times, and that happened again last night.
Sami Zayn Wants To Continue The Bloodline Storyline Forever
Sami Zayn has been part of the WWE family for well over 8 years now and has been a believed star no matter what he did. His ability to master anything handed to him has helped him earned the trust of WWE. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction...
How WWE Will Manage RAW & Smackdown This Holiday Season
The holiday season is soon arriving for everybody, and WWE will have a few schedule changes during the end of this year when it comes to taping their programming for televison. According to PWInsider, WWE will broadcast live episodes of Friday Night SmackDown every week except December 23. Following a...
Belief That Cody Rhodes Will Still Have Top Spot In WWE After Return From Injury
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He went on to have solid matches with Seth Rollins and elevated himself to the upper mid-card. Unfortunately, an injury put him out of action during that phenomenal return run. The American...
Bayley Has Hilarious Reaction To Renee Paquette & Saraya’s AEW Dynamite Segment
Bayley was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while training at the WWE Performance Center. She finally returned during WWE SummerSlam, alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. They are known as Damage CTRL. On the other hand, both Saraya and Renee Paquette made their way...
