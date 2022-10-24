ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 7 Celebrity Stage Mess- Ups Will Have You Cracking Up…Who Handled it Best ?!

By Zuliesuivie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PQcP_0iktoVFn00
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Here’s a collection of some of the most embarrassing celebrity falls, mishaps, and mess-ups caught right on camera for everyone to see. Who do yall think played if off the best? Wait until ya’ll see what Miguel did. Why would he ever jump on that girl head like that after he was told not to jump of the stage during a Billboard performance?

But Beyonce might take the cake with the way she kept singing after her hair was sucked into the fan and after her many falls.

What do yall think? Check it out below.

Top 7 Celebrity Stage Mess- Ups Will Have You Cracking Up…Who Handled it Best ?!

1. Mariah Carey | Stop singing my part now

2. Beyonce | Hair Caught in Fan

3. Patti LaBelle at the National Christmas Tree Lighting

4. Michael Jackson Fired Music Director, Brad, On Stage

5. Miguel | Jumps Off Stage and Lands on’s a Woman’s Head

6. Beyonce Falling Compilation

7. Kendrick Lamar Stops Show Over Person Singing The N-Word

