Truth in political advertising is getting more and more abnormal. For the past few weeks, I have been getting lots of political literature from different candidates. The one candidate I am amused by is from my local state representative. It always has a picture of him, which must have been taken 30 years ago. It depicts a young and youthful person and not the wise and distinguished senior statesman that he is today. Since we are of the same age, it really amuses me. All I can say to him is get a current picture, and vaunt it!

2 DAYS AGO