Maurella Cunningham for WAPS School Board
Maurella Cunningham’s professional credentials as an educator and lived experience as a parent and involved community member makes her the candidate that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) needs. She will not only provide the necessary educational tools to ensure the success of WAPS students, but space for their voices to be heard regarding their safety, their experiences in WAPS, and the well-being of their families and community. Maurella Cunningham has my vote for WAPS School Board at-large.
Vote Denzer, Sonneman for School Board
As a former WAPS superintendent, I interacted with many school boards and board members. I have known Nancy Denzer personally and professionally for most of my life. Like me, Nancy is a lifelong Winonan, a person whose children attended WAPS, and a career educator. There is much to be said about that combination. First and foremost, she truly cares about the public education Winona children receive. Couple that with her extensive background as an educator and lifelong residency and you have a School Board member who has the right stuff.
November art classes at the Winona Arts Center
Potter and ceramic artist Richard Spiller will present a glazing workshop at his studio in Urne, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 5, 2022. Participants who have produced works at Spiller’s classes held at the Winona Arts Center will travel to his studio and glaze the pottery.
Winona Friendship Center events
On Wednesday, November 2, at 1 p.m., join us in the Main Room for winter herb garden seed starting. All materials supplied. Please pre-register by October 28 by calling the center at 507-454-5212. Free for members. Medicare classes. Wednesday, October 26, from 12-1 p.m. – Friendship Center. Friday, October...
Schmidt Appointed Director of Admissions
As a first-generation college student myself, I am part of Winona State’s legacy of access and student success. I look forward to shaping the future of enrollment at WSU, as well as highlighting the extraordinary work done by WSU faculty, students, staff and administrators. Schmidt has a bachelor’s degree...
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Winona State hosts Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival
In celebration of National Chemistry Week and Halloween, Winona State University (WSU) will present the Third Annual Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Science Laboratory Center Atrium. This event is free and open to the public and will offer...
Fritz, Meyer vie for County Board seat
Former Winona County Administrator Ken Fritz is challenging incumbent County Board member Chris Meyer to represent District 1 (eastern Winona). Fritz is a career public official, having served as the longtime village manager of Schaumberg, Ill., population 74,000, before coming out of retirement to lead Winona County from 2015-2021. His campaign has highlighted the County Board’s 3-2 split on environmental and financial issues, arguing he can unite the board.
Why I support Chris Meyer
I feel fortunate to be a constituent of Commissioner Chris Meyer. I have attended County Board meetings and seen the board at work. As chair, Commissioner Chris Meyer is respectful and decisive. She takes the time to understand an issue and how it impacts our county. Chris has my vote.
Updated COVID boosters for ages 5 and up at Winona Health
Winona Health is administering the bivalent Pfizer and Moderna boosters developed to provide additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The bivalent booster is now approved for ages five and up. Those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or booster in the last two months may receive this booster.
‘African Americans and the Mississippi’ book signing Nov. 4
On November 4, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona), Dorothy Zeisler-Vralsted will be signing her new book, “African Americans and the Mississippi: Race, History, and the Environment.”. This book follows the historical trajectory of African Americans and their relationship with the Mississippi River,...
Photography exhibit: ‘Things Bout Coming My Way’
The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University is proud to present new work by artist Danielle C. Head. Head is a photographer and conceptual artist whose work examines the dissonance between collective and phenomenological history through the documentation of material and spectral remnants of the past. She holds a BA in film, photography, and video (2007) from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and an MFA in photography (2011) from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. She is currently associate professor of photography at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Vote Bob Redig for county commissioner
Knowing the Redig family to be hardworking, respectful of the environment, knowledgable of the issues, and having the integrity of listening to the needs of the people, I support Bob Redig for Winona County commissioner, District 5. We need a new face and a willing worker. I trust Bob Redig!
Youth in advertising
Truth in political advertising is getting more and more abnormal. For the past few weeks, I have been getting lots of political literature from different candidates. The one candidate I am amused by is from my local state representative. It always has a picture of him, which must have been taken 30 years ago. It depicts a young and youthful person and not the wise and distinguished senior statesman that he is today. Since we are of the same age, it really amuses me. All I can say to him is get a current picture, and vaunt it!
WSU hosts ‘Seed Keeper’ author Diane Wilson
Dr. Colette Hyman, a history professor at Winona State University (WSU), has used author Diane Wilson’s new novel, “The Seed Keeper,” to teach students about Dakota history and culture. Now, students and the public have the chance to hear Wilson speak about the novel at WSU in a lecture, “Honoring Our Wisdom as Seed Keepers,” on Thursday, October 27.
County proposes discussion on police station
After nixing the East Recreation Center (ERC) site following a public outcry, the city of Winona is searching for locations that could become the future home of the Winona Police Department (WPD). Winona County officials recently proposed reaching out to the city to discuss whether the WPD’s current home, the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), could be reconfigured to meet the WPD’s needs for more space.
Miller walked away from budget deals
The Winona Post reports that Winona residents should expect tax increases at nearly every level of government the coming year or years. Critical services need to be funded. This is not a letter to complain about that. I am only hoping to pre-empt complaints from Republicans about “tax and spend” Democrats and set the record straight. We would likely not be facing these tax increases had Jeremy Miller truly represented us and agreed to hold a special legislative session in order to distribute the funds and offer tax relief.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Burrows, Karl Edward
Karl Edward Burrows passed away in La Crosse, Wis., after a battle with cancer on Friday, October 21, 2022, with his wife Kelly at his side. He was born on July 13, 1962, in Kenosha, Wis., to Carol and Lee Burrows. The family moved to Dubuque, Iowa, and then later to Minneiska, where he attended high school in Winona. He grew up with his siblings, Jennifer, Taje, and Mattias, as well as foster children; Joe, Chuck, and Billy were among them.
