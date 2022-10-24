ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
Minnesota weather: Pleasant Friday ahead of beautiful Halloween weekend

(FOX 9) - Halloween weekend will be a beautiful one. Friday will be pleasant and sunny, but the morning will kick off with a bit of cloud coverage. The sun will take over the late morning, making for a beautiful day. The highs will reach into the low 60s. Moving into Friday night, clouds could drift into parts of northern Minnesota, the lows will reach into the mid-40s for most of the state.
Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota

In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
2022 Trick or Treat Times

WISCONSIN/MINNESOTA (WEAU) - Halloween 2022 is upon us, and Wisconsin and Minnesota communities are sharing their trick-or-treat times. Here are the trick-or-treat times that have been shared online for western Wisconsin. If your village, town, city, or municipality is not listed below, or want to provide a correction, please email us (click or tap here) and we’ll make the requested changes.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota

An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
