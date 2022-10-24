In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO