ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TPD makes two arrests for fentanyl following traffic stop

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l76Pc_0ikto4kf00

The Tallahassee Police Department made two arrests on Oct. 21 after an ounce of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, the police department received information that Emily Scott, 31, and Montague Seay, 43, were trafficking fentanyl into the city.

TPD says members of TPD’s General Narcotics Unit, Drug Interdiction Unit, the Community Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving Squad (COPPS), with assistance from FHP, and Technical Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that Seay was operating when the drug was found.

According to TPD, the ounce of Fentanyl found could provide up to 14,000 lethal doses.

Seay was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Scott was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Donalsonville police officer arrested

MILLER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – A Donalsonville police officer is suspended from her job and facing charges of witness influencing in neighboring Miller County. Records show Rain’a Butler was arrested Monday in the city of Colquitt. She was booked at the Miller County jail and released on her own recognizance.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WCTV

Former mayoral candidate convicted of resisting arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee mayoral candidate Whitfield Leland was convicted Thursday of resisting arrest and taken to jail to await sentencing. Prosecutors charged Leland with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence, but the jury deliberated for three hours before returning a guilty verdict on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence instead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

New details released in body found on Wiley Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three days after a body was found on the side of a rural Leon County road, the sheriff’s office has released new details. According to a release sent around 9:30 Wednesday night, the victim was a 37-year-old white woman from Georgia. Investigators believe she knew the suspect, it added.
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Three suspects wanted for multiple counts of fraud

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating these suspects for multiple counts of depositing fraudulent checks in Georgia and Florida. Ja’quez Walker. Keith Howard. Arthur Battle Jr. A cash reward is available for information leading to their arrest. If you have...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

Local murder still under investigation

The body of a 20-year-old man was found last Monday morning at a property on Fifth Avenue in Bainbridge, Ga. Bainbridge Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working on learning if the death was a homicide. Police have not publicly identified the man yet. Investigator Marc Esquivel says...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 25, 2022

Jessie Holley, 75, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Tamara West, 40, Milton, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. There are a total of 177 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Leon County investigates inmate death, second in 15 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the second time in about two weeks, the Leon County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a county jail inmate. Deputies say a 39-year-old man died Monday morning at a hospital, just a few hours after being brought there from the jail. The...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville

Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

One dead, one injured after SUV vs scooter crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and a gas-powered scooter that left one man dead and one woman seriously injured. The crash happened Sunday morning before 1 a.m. in the 1600 block of Alabama Street. According to TPD, one man died...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy