TPD makes two arrests for fentanyl following traffic stop

The Tallahassee Police Department made two arrests on Oct. 21 after an ounce of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from TPD, the police department received information that Emily Scott, 31, and Montague Seay, 43, were trafficking fentanyl into the city.

TPD says members of TPD’s General Narcotics Unit, Drug Interdiction Unit, the Community Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving Squad (COPPS), with assistance from FHP, and Technical Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that Seay was operating when the drug was found.

According to TPD, the ounce of Fentanyl found could provide up to 14,000 lethal doses.

Seay was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, delivery of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia, and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.

Scott was arrested for trafficking fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia.



