Help support the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance
The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) would like to remind the community of the Covenant of Friendship between the Dakota Nations and the city of Winona. The Covenant states, “The City of Winona, in cooperation with the Winona-Dakota Unity Alliance, agrees to make good faith efforts to preserve and protect the natural environment surrounding Winona, including known and discovered burial grounds and archaeological sites; and to continue the celebration of the Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings. The Dakota Nations agree to make good faith efforts to share their history, customs, and traditions at Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings and in other educational settings to educate the people of the City of Winona, while protecting and preserving their sacred ceremonies. In friendship and goodwill, the City of Winona and the Dakota Nations will explore areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of their communities in areas such as education, business, health, arts, and culture.”
Maurella Cunningham for WAPS School Board
Maurella Cunningham’s professional credentials as an educator and lived experience as a parent and involved community member makes her the candidate that Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) needs. She will not only provide the necessary educational tools to ensure the success of WAPS students, but space for their voices to be heard regarding their safety, their experiences in WAPS, and the well-being of their families and community. Maurella Cunningham has my vote for WAPS School Board at-large.
Winona Friendship Center events
On Wednesday, November 2, at 1 p.m., join us in the Main Room for winter herb garden seed starting. All materials supplied. Please pre-register by October 28 by calling the center at 507-454-5212. Free for members. Medicare classes. Wednesday, October 26, from 12-1 p.m. – Friendship Center. Friday, October...
Winona State hosts Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival
In celebration of National Chemistry Week and Halloween, Winona State University (WSU) will present the Third Annual Pumpkin Drop and STEM Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the Science Laboratory Center Atrium. This event is free and open to the public and will offer...
County Board Vice Chair, Couleecap’s Kim Cable on homeless situation in La Crosse
A week away from the “campground” for unsheltered at Houska Park in La Crosse ending, county board vice chair Kim Cable joined WIZM on Tuesday, to discuss the homeless situation in the area. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online...
Called to help: Grace Place’s Burton retires
When Darlene Valguna came to Rushford in June 2018 from the Philippines, a community member invited her to a morning music class for families with young children at the local organization Grace Place, led by founder Carla Burton. The organization provides mentoring opportunities, as well as necessities like clothing through its thrift stores. It also runs a transitional shelter for women with young children. “It supported my kids during that time,” Valguna said. “And Carla [was] a blessing to my family, where, as a migrant, I didn’t have much knowledge of the place. It was our first venture in a foreign land. And Grace Place has been there for us, to support us as a family, and Carla is just warm and loving.”
Photography exhibit: ‘Things Bout Coming My Way’
The Watkins Gallery at Winona State University is proud to present new work by artist Danielle C. Head. Head is a photographer and conceptual artist whose work examines the dissonance between collective and phenomenological history through the documentation of material and spectral remnants of the past. She holds a BA in film, photography, and video (2007) from Hampshire College in Amherst, Mass., and an MFA in photography (2011) from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. She is currently associate professor of photography at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan.
‘African Americans and the Mississippi’ book signing Nov. 4
On November 4, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Paperbacks and Pieces (429 Mankato Avenue, Winona), Dorothy Zeisler-Vralsted will be signing her new book, “African Americans and the Mississippi: Race, History, and the Environment.”. This book follows the historical trajectory of African Americans and their relationship with the Mississippi River,...
Fritz, Meyer vie for County Board seat
Former Winona County Administrator Ken Fritz is challenging incumbent County Board member Chris Meyer to represent District 1 (eastern Winona). Fritz is a career public official, having served as the longtime village manager of Schaumberg, Ill., population 74,000, before coming out of retirement to lead Winona County from 2015-2021. His campaign has highlighted the County Board’s 3-2 split on environmental and financial issues, arguing he can unite the board.
Updated COVID boosters for ages 5 and up at Winona Health
Winona Health is administering the bivalent Pfizer and Moderna boosters developed to provide additional protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant. The bivalent booster is now approved for ages five and up. Those who have not had a COVID-19 vaccination or booster in the last two months may receive this booster.
Why should Chris Meyer get your vote?
Free speech should include having a political sign at your business without being bullied by a friend of Chris Meyer to also display her sign (Re: Karen Fritz’s Sept. 21 letter regarding a sign at a business). One should not have to support two opposing candidates. Other Meyer supporters then called to intimidate further by refusing their future business. Such actions are the same as interfering in an election. People were "up in arms” when fake reports of Russian interference circulated in the 2020 presidential election. Where is the outrage here? And why has Chris Meyer not addressed the bad acting by her supporters? An apology should be given to this business and Ken Fritz.
WSU hosts ‘Seed Keeper’ author Diane Wilson
Dr. Colette Hyman, a history professor at Winona State University (WSU), has used author Diane Wilson’s new novel, “The Seed Keeper,” to teach students about Dakota history and culture. Now, students and the public have the chance to hear Wilson speak about the novel at WSU in a lecture, “Honoring Our Wisdom as Seed Keepers,” on Thursday, October 27.
Wabasha seeks feedback on Parks and Trails Master Plan
The city of Wabasha, in collaboration with a steering committee comprised of Wabasha residents, has been developing a citywide Parks and Trails Master Plan over the course of the last three months. This master plan will act as a guide to aid in identifying and prioritizing future park and trail system improvements over the next 10 years and beyond. The plan can be viewed online at www.wabasha.org/parkstrailsmasterplan.
McClellan, Karen Ann (Tofstad)
Karen Ann (Tofstad) McClellan, of Winona, passed away on October 22, 2022. Karen was born on June 30, 1965, in Winona to Carol E. (Griffith) and Caroll H. Tofstad. She married Graham McClellan, and they were together for over 20 years. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy....
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
County proposes discussion on police station
After nixing the East Recreation Center (ERC) site following a public outcry, the city of Winona is searching for locations that could become the future home of the Winona Police Department (WPD). Winona County officials recently proposed reaching out to the city to discuss whether the WPD’s current home, the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), could be reconfigured to meet the WPD’s needs for more space.
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
Public meetings on Amtrak project Nov. 1 and 2
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are hosting public involvement meetings to gather input on design plans for rail improvements, which are needed to provide a second, daily, round-trip passenger rail service between Chicago and Saint Paul. The added Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago (TCMC) passenger rail service will use Amtrak’s existing Empire Builder and Hiawatha routes.
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
