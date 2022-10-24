The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance (WDUA) would like to remind the community of the Covenant of Friendship between the Dakota Nations and the city of Winona. The Covenant states, “The City of Winona, in cooperation with the Winona-Dakota Unity Alliance, agrees to make good faith efforts to preserve and protect the natural environment surrounding Winona, including known and discovered burial grounds and archaeological sites; and to continue the celebration of the Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings. The Dakota Nations agree to make good faith efforts to share their history, customs, and traditions at Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings and in other educational settings to educate the people of the City of Winona, while protecting and preserving their sacred ceremonies. In friendship and goodwill, the City of Winona and the Dakota Nations will explore areas of collaboration for the mutual benefit of their communities in areas such as education, business, health, arts, and culture.”

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO