NFL World Reacts To Browns' 'Unhappy' News
With the trade deadline set for next Tuesday, it sounds like the Cleveland Browns could field calls on several players. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are "low-key unhappy" with several players this season. Running back Kareem Hunt is one name that could draw interest from the rest of the league.
WTOP
DC Sports Huddle: Have we seen the last of Carson Wentz as Commanders QB?
The Washington Commanders have raved about Taylor Heinicke’s impact on an offense that struggled in the weeks prior to his inspiring performance against the Packers. Given the lift Heinicke’s play has provided and the contractual benefit of benching Carson Wentz for good, is it safe to say we’ve seen the last of No. 11 under center?
WTOP
Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
WTOP
Titans visit Houston looking for 5th straight win overall
TENNESSEE (4-2) at HOUSTON (1-4-1) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS. BETTING LINE: Titans by 2½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Titans 4-2, Texans 3-2-1. SERIES RECORD: Titans lead 22-18. LAST MEETING: Titans beat Texans 28-25 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. LAST WEEK: Titans beat Colts 19-10;...
WTOP
3-time Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn set for Eagles’ debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Quinn had a couple of things on his mind his first day with the Philadelphia Eagles. A three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Quinn said he wanted to learn the playbook as soon as he can, especially with the undefeated Eagles set to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
WTOP
Peterson’s value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team’s first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell’s phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O’Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
WTOP
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions. With Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and...
WTOP
Embattled Steelers OC Canada: scoring issues ‘all me’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Canada insists the Pittsburgh Steelers offense he’s tasked with running is close to breaking out. Even as the weeks pass and the losses mount. Even as drives continually stall in crucial situations. “This is going to be a tremendous offense,” Canada said Thursday.
WTOP
Dolphins hoping to take advantage of floundering Lions
MIAMI (4-3) at DETROIT (1-5) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS. OPENING LINE: Dolphins by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 7-5. LAST MEETING: Lions beat Dolphins 32-21 on Oct. 21, 2018, in Miami. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (3), SCORING (19). DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL...
WTOP
Packers WR Lazard says he doesn’t expect to play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo. Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ 23-21 loss at Washington last weekend. Lazard said he could feel immediately that the injury could be troublesome.
Russell Wilson will start for Broncos against Jags in London
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett says Russell Wilson is set to start Denver's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium
Tom Brady Announces Divorce From Gisele on Instagram
The couple’s marriage will come to an end after 13 years.
WTOP
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Cassius Clay wins his first pro bout
1950 — Detroit’s Wally Triplett gains 294 yards in kickoff returns and ends up with 331 total yards as the Lions pound the Los Angeles Rams 65-24 on 41 third-quarter points. 1960 — Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) wins his first professional fight beating Tunney Hunsaker on points in...
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, October 28
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va. 4:55 p.m. ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY. 10:30 a.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast...
