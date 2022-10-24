Read full article on original website
ednc.org
How students in Western North Carolina fared before and after COVID-19
Students in Western North Carolina mirror the rest of the state when it comes to poor outcomes post-COVID, and the growth of teachers and administrators of color in the region isn’t matching pace with the increase in students of color. These are just some of the findings of the...
ednc.org
NC Virtual Public School Honored for Quality Online Learning
The following is a press release from NC Public Schools. North Carolina Virtual Public School (NCVPS), operating under the governance of the State Board of Education, has been honored for high quality online learning from an international organization that focuses on quality assurance of digital teaching and learning offered by higher education and K-12 schools. The organization, Quality Matters, has recognized NCVPS with its Making a Difference for Students Award for exemplifying a focus on learners. Recipients demonstrate a commitment to ensuring high course quality and using different but valuable approaches to improving outcomes for students.
High voter turnout in North Carolina and an edge for Ted Budd likely, Marist Poll predicts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average registered voter in North Carolina says they definitely are going to vote in this election, that they will vote for Republican Ted Budd in the race for the U.S. Senate and that they have a strong belief that this election will be fair and square. These are the findings […]
publicradioeast.org
Social issues motivating young voters in North Carolina
The November midterms just are around the corner, and issues like abortion, climate change and gun control are motivating young voters. Over the past two election cycles, North Carolina, like other parts of the country, has seen record turnouts for young voters. According to data from The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, that trend continues in 2022.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
North Carolina’s “Be Pro Be Proud” Trucks Hit the Road
Carolinas AGC is proud to be a part of the two newly launched NC Be Pro Be Proud Trucks which are officially on the road visiting schools and communities across North Carolina to promote careers in construction. Following South Carolina’s lead, the NC trucks include simulators for hands-on experiences with construction trades and will visit elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and community events. Carolinas AGC was instrumental in working with legislators to secure the funds necessary to get these trucks on the road. The two trucks are expected to visit with 40,000 students a year in North Carolina.
Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.
IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,
hendersonville.com
What Expanding Medicaid Would Mean for North Carolina
Expanding Medicaid would ensure access to affordable health insurance coverage for more than 600,000 North Carolinians. It would also increase access to health care— including mental health and substance use services— across the state, particularly in rural communities. Below are six reasons why Medicaid expansion would benefit North...
nsjonline.com
A CDC committee has added COVID vaccines to the child immunizations list. Will NC adopt it?
RALEIGH — On Oct. 20, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention committee voted unanimously, 15-0, to add a COVID vaccination series to the 2023 immunization schedules for adults and children. The schedule changes approved by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) call for children to begin getting Pfizer...
Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians have already voted. What early voting turnout shows us.
Unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting group in North Carolina. But they’re third place in early voting turnout. Here’s what else the data show.
1st flu death reported in North Carolina, health officials say
RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials reported Wednesday the state’s first death of the flu season. An adult who lives in the western part of the state died due to complications from the virus. Health officials did not release any other information to protect the family’s privacy.
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
wfmynews2.com
RSV cases double in North Carolina, hospitals prepare for more patients | Dig In 2 It
The CDC said cases have skyrocketed in half of U.S. states. Officials are working to educate parents, so fewer sick kids arrive at the hospital.
Government Technology
North Carolina Gov Signs Zero-Emission Fleet Executive Order
(TNS) — Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday that could pave the way for more electric trucks, buses and vans to roll across the state. Executive Order 271 establishes the North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program, which will require manufacturers of medium and heavy-duty (MHD) vehicles to make an increasing percentage of their North Carolina fleets zero-emission starting by 2025.
Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham dies unexpectedly
(WGHP0 — Former North Carolina Senator Stan Bingham died at 76 on Thursday, according to Governor Roy Cooper. Bingham served on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners from 1990 to 1994. He was elected to NC’s Senate District 33 in 2000. He served eight terms. His cause of death has not been released at this […]
borderbelt.org
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
asheville.com
Wildlife in North Carolina 2022-23 Photo Competition Announced
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries to its 18th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, and their immediate families (children, siblings and spouses). Entries will be accepted...
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
WECT
Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals claimed to have lost money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina's 11th Congressional District: Profile of candidates on the ballot
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Republican Chuck Edwards and Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara are vying for North Carolina's 11th Congressional District. The district encompasses most of Western North Carolina. Edwards beat Congressman Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. "Whether you're Democrat, whether you're Republican, whether you're Libertarian, whether you're unaffiliated --...
